The federal government has introduced a new website that allows users to convert their petrol-powered vehicles to compressed natural gas (CNG) and opt for a pay-later option for the conversion costs.

This is contained in a statement by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) via its official X handle on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the payment options let drivers convert their vehicles now and pay later through affordable monthly instalments at competitive rates.

“Switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is now more accessible than ever. With flexible payment plans tailored to fit your budget, transitioning from petrol to CNG has never been smoother or more affordable. These payment options allow you to convert your vehicle now and pay later with affordable monthly instalments at competitive rates.

“With an easy online application and quick approval process, you’ll receive support every step of the way to ensure a hassle-free experience.

“Visit: gocng.ng to get started,” the statement read in part.

Backstory

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) seeks to promote renewable energy for transportation following the removal of the fuel subsidy. Since Its launch, the federal government, in collaboration with sub-national entities, has established various conversion stations across the States, facilitating the conversion of vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for motorists and private car owners

For example, the PCNGi recently introduced its Transport Fare Drop Programme in Abuja, aimed at promoting CNG as a cleaner and more affordable fuel alternative while reducing transportation costs.

As part of this initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the PCNGi and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to convert vehicles on the Abuja-Itakpe Station to Adavi route to CNG, with the goal of achieving a 30-40% fare reduction.

Additionally, an agreement was signed with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) to implement the Nigerian Police CNG Conversion Programme, which focuses on training police cadets to manage the strategic CNG conversion centers set up by the NPTF.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics also reported that PCNGi has started the distribution of 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles to youths in the transportation sector across Nigeria, begin October 1st, 2024.

The initiative aims to distribute 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles to youths in the transportation sector across the country, as part of efforts to address rising transportation costs and promote more sustainable and affordable mobility options.

The distribution of 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles is described as a collaborative effort between PCNGi and the Ministry of Youths, aimed at providing young Nigerians with a source of livelihood while advancing environmental and economic objectives.