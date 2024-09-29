The Federal Government, through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), will begin the distribution of 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles to youths in the transportation sector across Nigeria starting October 1st, 2024.

The initiative aims to distribute 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles to youths in the transportation sector across the country, as part of efforts to address rising transportation costs and promote more sustainable and affordable mobility options.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Saturday, PCNGi highlighted that the program is part of the Tinubu administration’s broader strategy to enhance the transportation sector through cleaner, cost-effective alternatives.

The official post also mentioned that the distribution will commence in Abuja at 1:00 PM on October 1st, at the Old Parade Ground in Area 11, Garki.

“The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) is distributing 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles to informal youth in the transportation sector, as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s @officialABAT administration’s efforts to reduce transportation costs for Nigerians,” the post read.

In an earlier released statement on behalf of Michael Oluwagbemi, the PCNGi Program Director/Chief Executive, the distribution of 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles is described as a collaborative effort between PCNGi and the Ministry of Youths, aimed at providing young Nigerians with a source of livelihood while advancing environmental and economic objectives.

More insight

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) launched its Transport Fare Drop Programme in Abuja on Friday, aiming to promote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner, more affordable fuel alternative while reducing transportation costs.

This effort included the signing of an MOU between PCNGi and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to convert vehicles operating on the Abuja-Itakpe Station to Adavi route to CNG, with a target to achieve a 30-40% fare reduction.

Additionally, the statement revealed that on Monday, September 30, PCNGi will sign an agreement with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) to operationalize the Nigerian Police CNG Conversion Programme, focusing on training police cadets to manage strategic CNG conversion centres established by the NPTF.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, PCNGi will launch the Kogi State Conversion Incentive Programme, handing over CNG buses to the state’s mass transit entity for routes to Abuja, and inaugurating three new CNG conversion sites in Kogi.

The programme will also expand to Ekiti State next week, where CNG buses will be handed over to the state’s mass transit system, alongside the inauguration of four additional CNG conversion sites.