Qatar University has announced the opening of applications for its scholarship program, aimed at international students interested in pursuing undergraduate degrees.

This program offers a comprehensive financial package designed to support students in their academic journey.

According to Scholarship Region, the Qatar University Scholarship provides a full scholarship that covers tuition and book fees, student housing, round-trip flights, and a stipend of QR 6,000 annually.

Scholarship Eligibility Criteria

Reports inform that in order to qualify for the Qatar University Undergraduate Scholarship, applicants must meet specific criteria.

Hold a high school certificate or its equivalent.

Have a minimum high school average of 95%.

Receive final acceptance to the university.

Meet the admission requirements for their chosen college.

The scholarship must be used starting from the semester it is awarded, although the start can be postponed for one semester with committee approval.

If a student fails their first semester, the scholarship will be canceled, and they will be notified via QU email. Also, applicants must have a good reputation and cannot receive this scholarship along with another sponsorship or scholarship.

Benefits Offered

According to Scholarship Region, the scholarship provides several benefits to selected students.

Recipients will receive an exemption from tuition and textbook fees, alongside a monthly stipend of QR 500.

Additionally, the program includes student housing arrangements, which accommodate two students per room, and transportation to and from the campus.

Furthermore, an annual round-trip airfare ticket and a residence permit under Qatar University sponsorship are part of the scholarship package.

Documents Needed for Application

Prospective applicants must prepare several documents for the application process.

Required materials include an online application form, a passport-size photograph, a valid ID or international passport, high school transcripts, and a health certificate.

It is crucial that international students submit original transcripts and required documents during the application period.

Incomplete applications may lead to disqualification.

Application Process

Interested candidates are advised to follow a structured application process.

They should visit the Qatar University scholarship webpage to access the online admission application during the designated application period.

Once the application is submitted, it will be evaluated after the deadline.

An initial conditional acceptance letter will be provided to nominated applicants. Following this, the university will assist with visa applications, and candidates will be notified accordingly.

Final admission and scholarship decisions will be communicated via email.