A visit to Autogig International Resources Ltd. in Gbagada, one of six centers selected by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) for free CNG conversion, offered a chance to explore the growing interest in compressed natural gas (CNG).

With Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices soaring to over N1,000 per liter in some parts of Lagos, many vehicle owners are looking for ways to cut fuel expenses, and CNG is seen as a viable alternative.

But what does the conversion involve? Nairametrics provides a detailed account of the process based on insights from Obalanlege Oluwafemi Joseph, the CNG Coordinator at Autogig International Resources Ltd., and Shamil Chandra, Head of Operations at MBH Power Limited in Ikorodu.

CNG Conversion Process: A Closer Look

Joseph explained that the conversion process begins with an inspection to determine the vehicle’s eligibility. “Any vehicle with an internal combustion engine, which operates on the fire triangle—spark, fuel, and air—common to most two-stroke and four-stroke engines, is eligible,” he noted.

Once the vehicle is cleared, conversion takes one to three days. “The steps include mapping the vehicle for the best positioning of the CNG kit, installing it, and programming the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) to ensure smooth operation,” Joseph added.

The process ends with a test drive to confirm the system works.

He clarified that converting to CNG does not remove the petrol or diesel engine. “The vehicle becomes a hybrid, capable of switching between petrol/diesel and CNG,” Joseph explained, highlighting the flexibility this offers.

How a CNG-powered vehicle operates

Once converted, a vehicle can switch between CNG and petrol or diesel. Joseph explained that the switch occurs after the engine starts, with two key modalities in the ECU.

“In the time-based modality, the switch happens within 60 seconds of starting the vehicle,” Joseph said. However, the timing can be adjusted based on the owner’s preference.

The temperature-based modality switches when the engine reaches between 20°C and 40°C, typically within a minute of starting.

Joseph noted that Autogig mainly uses the temperature-based system, while MBH Power Limited prefers the time-based method, which takes 15 to 30 seconds.

Both centers confirmed that CNG-converted vehicles automatically switch back to petrol or diesel when CNG is exhausted, ensuring the driver isn’t stranded.

The cost of converting vehicles to CNG

In Lagos, commercial vehicles can access free CNG conversions at the six approved centers under the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi).

This initiative aims to lower fuel expenses for commercial vehicle owners. Eligible vehicles must be registered with the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), or be state-owned taxis and vehicles with commercial plate numbers.

For private vehicles, conversion costs vary. At MBH Power Limited, a four-plug vehicle conversion costs N1.3 million, while a six-plug conversion costs N1.5 million. Chandra noted that converting multiple vehicles at once qualifies for a N50,000 discount per vehicle.

At Autogig, pricing depends on several factors, such as the vehicle type, engine cubic capacity, and the size of the CNG cylinder, which ranges from 35L to 200L.

“On average, the cost ranges from N1 million to N1.7 million, depending on these factors,” Joseph explained.

Dispelling safety concerns: Is CNG safe?

Safety concerns are common among vehicle owners considering CNG conversion. However, both Chandra and Joseph emphasized that CNG conversions are safe when done correctly.

“CNG cylinders are made of reinforced materials designed to withstand extreme conditions, far more robust than traditional fuel tanks,” Chandra explained.

He added that CNG is lighter than air, so in the event of a leak, the gas disperses quickly, unlike petrol, which pools on the ground.

Joseph echoed these sentiments, stating, “CNG is much safer than PMS. Because CNG weighs less than air, it’s practically impossible for it to cause an explosion.”

He clarified that the safety features of CNG systems, including pressure release valves and automatic shut-off sensors, ensure safety in case of leaks or irregularities.

The only potential concern, according to Joseph, is pressure explosion, as CNG is compressed to 2900psi (200 bar). However, this risk is minimized by release valves that discharge excess pressure, particularly during refueling.

“CNG kits come with a gauge that allows vehicle owners to monitor pressure levels at all times,” he added.

Both experts stressed that regular maintenance is key to ensuring continued safety and optimal performance.

The cost of CNG gas: A more affordable alternative?

One of the key reasons for switching to CNG is its lower cost compared to petrol or diesel. With PMS prices soaring, CNG offers a more affordable option. At MBH Power Limited, CNG is sold for N480 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM).

“We sell at this price because we buy from Falcon Gas at N450 per SCM,” Chandra explained.

Joseph added that CNG costs between N230 and N260 per SCM at other stations in Lagos. He also noted that CNG has a higher-octane rating than petrol, leading to improved performance, fewer carbon deposits on the engine, and better emissions.

Chandra agreed, adding that the cleaner combustion of CNG reduces engine wear, leading to lower maintenance costs over time.

While the upfront cost of conversion might deter some private vehicle owners, the long-term savings in fuel and maintenance make CNG a compelling option. Commercial vehicles, especially those eligible for free conversions under PCNGi, benefit even more.

Possible downsides and challenges of CNG conversion

Despite the advantages, CNG conversion presents some challenges. One key issue is the weight of the CNG kit, particularly the cylinder, which can weigh up to 65kg.

This additional weight places strain on the vehicle’s suspension system. To mitigate this, vehicle owners are advised to ensure their suspension systems are in good condition or replaced if necessary.

Another concern is the space the CNG cylinder takes up, typically in the boot of the vehicle, reducing storage capacity. This can be inconvenient for drivers who regularly need the boot for storage.

Additionally, there are fewer CNG refill stations compared to the vast number of petrol and diesel stations in Lagos. This can be limiting for vehicle owners who may have to travel farther to refill their tanks.

These challenges, while important considerations, are manageable with proper maintenance and preparation, and they shouldn’t discourage vehicle owners from making the switch to CNG.

Where to convert vehicles to CNG in Lagos

The following centers have been chosen under the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) for the free conversion of commercial vehicles. However, they also offer CNG conversion services for private vehicle owners and organizations:

Femadec: Km 42, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Majek Second Gate Stop, Abiju Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos.

Portland: No. 1, Ojota Interchange Terminal, Bayo Shodipo, Ojota, Lagos.

Mezovest: KM 23, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, opposite Kilimanjaro, beside Libmat Motors, by Abraham Adesanya Bus Stop.

Dana Motors: Dana Motors Ltd Kia Plaza, 117 Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Isolo, Lagos.

MBH Power: Km 5, Itokim Road, Ikorodu, Lagos (Inside Hypo complex, after Lucky Fibre).

Autogig: Plot 144b Gbagada Expressway, Gbagada, Lagos.

These centers provide expert services for both free commercial vehicle conversions and paid conversions for private vehicles and companies.

Outlook

As fuel prices in Lagos continue to rise, CNG is becoming an increasingly attractive alternative due to its lower cost and environmental benefits. However, misconceptions about CNG safety slow wider adoption, highlighting the need for greater awareness.

Vehicle owners should familiarize themselves with CNG system basics, including reading pressure levels and maintaining the system properly. Regular maintenance ensures that CNG systems remain safe and functional, without negatively affecting vehicle performance.

While the upfront cost of conversion might seem high, the long-term savings in fuel and reduced maintenance costs make CNG an appealing option for both private and commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles, in particular, benefit from free conversions under PCNGi, making the switch even more advantageous.