The Federal Government has officially upgraded the Muhammadu Buhari Airport in Maiduguri, Borno State, to international status, with full-fledged international operations set to begin on January 1, 2025.

This announcement was made during a working visit by Borno State Governor, Prof. Umara Babagana Zulum, along with distinguished Senators from Borno State and other stakeholders, to Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Monday.

Festus Keyamo confirmed the upgrade via a tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, stating that the Muhammadu Buhari Airport will be operational for international flights starting January 1, 2025.

“His Excellency Prof. Umara Babagana Zulum @ProfZulum, the Executive Governor of Borno State @BornoGovt, together with distinguished Senators from Borno State and other stakeholders, paid a working visit to my office yesterday where I formally announced the upgrade of Muhammadu Buhari Airport, Maiduguri, to a full-fledged International Airport, with international operations set to begin on January 1, 2025,” Keyamo’s tweet read.

The upgrade is a significant boost to air travel infrastructure in the North-East, enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities.

International flights at Muhammadu Buhari Airport are expected to drive trade, travel, and tourism, linking Borno to global destinations and fostering regional economic growth.

More insight

In a statement from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo underscored the strategic significance of upgrading the Muhammadu Buhari Airport in Maiduguri to international status. He highlighted Maiduguri’s crucial role as a gateway for international flights, particularly from the Middle East, and emphasized that the city possesses the necessary capacity, population, and infrastructure to support its new status.

“Establishment of an international airport in Maiduguri is strategic to receive international flights coming in from Middle East into this Country, it has the capacity, it has the size, population, and infrastructure to support as international airport,” Keyamo was quoted saying.

Keyamo further described Borno as a vital commercial hub linking Nigeria to neighboring countries, noting that the airport’s upgrade is expected to stimulate economic growth and unlock the region’s untapped potential, positioning the North-East for significant development.

On his part, Governor Zulum expressed satisfaction with the new status of the airport, commending President Tinubu and the Aviation Ministry for their transformative efforts in the aviation sector.

He assured the Minister that the North-East governors would provide the necessary political support to ensure the smooth operation of the airport.

Zulum also praised the improvements in aviation safety and services, while calling on the Federal Government to expedite the establishment of a national air carrier to serve Nigerians’ interests.