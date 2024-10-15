Gregory University Uturu (GUU), a prestigious institution in the South East region of Nigeria, is consistently raising standards globally as the Primary Medical Qualification (PMQ) awarded by the GUU College of Medicine and Health Sciences meets the General Medical Council’s (GMC) criteria for an acceptable overseas qualification.

This development was disclosed in a press release made available by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Ekemini Udo.

According to the press release, the qualification was confirmed following a thorough assessment of evidence by the GMC, UK, regarding the acceptability of the PMQ awarded by Gregory University Uturu, Abia State.

In addition, the GMC stated: “We have completed our assessment, and I am pleased to inform you that the PMQ awarded by your institution currently meets the GMC’s criteria for an acceptable overseas qualification.”

The GMC also indicated that, “Any doctor awarded a Primary Medical Qualification from Gregory University Uturu will be able to apply to sit the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) Test and for GMC registration without having their qualification individually assessed.”

The further notes that this is an addition to the earlier privilege granted by the statement Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) to doctors who studied at GUU to write the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

Indeed, Gregory University strives to remain the best in every quest, as encapsulated in their anthem.

Interestingly, admissions for the 2024/2025 academic year is still ongoing.

Interested applicants should log onto the school’s website: gregoryuniversityuturu.edu.ng/postutme for seamless applications.

For further inquiries, send an email to pr@gregoryuniversity.edu.ng or call 0906 642 6049.