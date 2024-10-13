The National University of Singapore (NUS) has launched the NUS Industry-Relevant PhD Scholarship (NUS-IRP), providing an opportunity for individuals interested in research to pursue a PhD in a supportive academic environment.

According to DAAD Scholarships, the NUS-IRP aims to foster advanced research capabilities among PhD candidates, further enhancing their academic experience at NUS.

The program, as reported, also allows students to work closely with experienced faculty members and engage in significant research across various disciplines.

What To Know

The NUS-IRP scholarship supports PhD students engaged in advanced research enrolled at NUS. The program focuses on independent research, hands-on experiments, and in-depth study, leading to a thesis.

Participants are supported by expert supervisors, enabling them to explore topics across the seven departments of the Faculty of Science (FoS). The scholarship promotes active academic involvement and research participation.

Scholarship Benefits

Reports inform that the scholarship offers several benefits for successful applicants:

Research Collaboration: Recipients will be afforded the opportunity to collaborate with leading academics on research projects in diverse fields, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM), and Social Sciences and Humanities (SSH).

Tuition Fee Coverage: The scholarship will also provide full tuition fee coverage for up to four years, easing the financial burden on students.

Monthly Stipend: Recipients will receive a monthly stipend to support their living expenses. For international students in STEM, the stipend is (SGD 2,700 per month), with an additional (SGD 500 per month) after passing qualifying exams. For those in SSH, the stipend is (SGD 2,500 per month), also with an additional (SGD 500 after qualifying exam success).

Eligibility

The NUS-IRP scholarship is open to Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, and International Students. Applicants must meet specific academic requirements to be considered:

A Bachelor’s degree with at least a 2nd Class Upper Honours or its equivalent.

For graduates of non-English undergraduate programs, GRE scores must be a minimum of 320 out of 340 for Verbal and Quantitative combined, and at least 3.5 out of 6 for Analytical writing.

Additionally, TOEFL scores must be 85 out of 120 for Internet-based tests, or IELTS scores must be at least 6.0 out of 9.

Deadlines

Interested applicants should note the important deadlines for the scholarship:

The application deadline is November 15, 2024.

Prospective candidates can apply online for free at [this link] (https://nusgs.nus.edu.sg/scholarships/nus-industry-relevant-phd-scholarship-nus-irp)

By providing essential support and resources, the program seeks to develop the next generation of researchers ready to contribute to various fields. Interested individuals are encouraged to prepare their applications ahead of the deadline to ensure they meet all requirements.