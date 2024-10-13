Nigeria’s beauty and personal care industry is thriving, valued at an estimated $7.8 billion as of 2023, with expectations to reach $9.7 billion by the end of the year. However bulk of this revenue generated is captured by Foreign brands whose products are being imported into Nigeria.

Despite the country’s significant import dependence, where import worth $1.1 billion is spent annually on a small sliver of the industry, beauty care products, local entrepreneurs are working hard to find their feet.

Even in the face of inflationary pressures and low consumer purchasing power, demand for beauty products remains resilient, driven by rising awareness of skincare solutions and a growing urban population.

In particular, the demand for organic, plant-based skincare products and clinical beauty solutions tailored to African skin is steadily increasing.

Nigerian consumers, particularly women, are becoming more educated about skincare and are seeking out products that not only cater to their unique skin needs but also promote healthy, natural beauty.

Amidst this landscape, several Nigerian beauty founders are standing out by offering organic, locally sourced products that challenge the dominance of imported, Western-centric brands.

These entrepreneurs are not only addressing the beauty needs of African consumers but are also tackling issues like the skin bleaching epidemic.

Despite limited resources and a lack of widespread investor interest, they are delivering high-quality products that resonate with the realities of African skin care.

In this piece, we highlight some of these entrepreneurs/founders(in no particular order), who are shaping the future of beauty in Nigeria and across Africa.

Joycee Awosika-Founder Oriki Group

Joycee Awosikathe founder of Oriki Group is a dynamic Nigerian entrepreneur and power sector specialist.

She founded ORÍKÌ in 2014, an agro-beauty and wellness brand focused on harnessing Africa’s rich natural resources to create farm-to-skin products. ORÍKÌ has grown into 10 wellness spas and seven subsidiaries, including a mobile app offering on-demand wellness services.

In 2021, Joycee expanded the brand by launching the ORÍKÌ Training Institute (OTI), a leading spa training institute dedicated to supporting wellness businesses and professionals across Africa through training, consultancy, and industry standardization.

Awosika’s career spans both entrepreneurship and power sector reform. She worked with the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) on Nigeria’s power infrastructure, advising the Minister of Power. Previously, she started her career at Constellation Energy, a Fortune 100 company.

As a former Curator of the World Economic Forum’s Abuja Global Shapers Hub, Awosika led initiatives on youth employment and entrepreneurship. She is a Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Fellow, listed among Nigeria’s 100 most inspiring women, and recognized by global outlets like CNN and CNBC. Awosika earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Business Management and Economics from Goucher College, where she studied from 2003 to 2007

Tara Fela-Durotoye-Founder House of Tara

Tara Fela-Durotoye is a dynamic entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the beauty and cosmetics industry, the founder of House of Tara has made significant strides in empowering women through beauty, education, and entrepreneurship.

Her educational journey began with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from Lagos State University, complemented by executive education at prestigious institutions such as Harvard Kennedy School, Yale University, and INSEAD.

Since launching House of Tara in 1998, she has pioneered the first indigenous makeup line in Nigeria and expanded the brand across Africa.

Under her leadership, the brand has established a comprehensive beauty training school that has graduated over 10,000 students and a network of over 15,000 beauty representatives.

Recognized for her innovative business strategies, she has received numerous accolades, including being named one of Forbes’ 20 Young Power Women in Africa and a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

Her dedication to social impact has earned her recognition from the Vice President of Nigeria for her contributions to job creation. A true advocate for women’s empowerment, she continues to inspire through initiatives that promote beauty entrepreneurship across the continent.

Onyeka Michael Ugwu – CEO and Founder of Hello Perfect Aesthetic Clinic

Onyeka Michael Ugwu is a highly trained medical aesthetician and senior laser technician, serving as the CEO and founder of Hello Perfect Aesthetic Clinic. With over a decade of experience in the skincare industry, she established Hello Perfect in 2018, which has since gained recognition for delivering cutting-edge treatments and achieving notable results.

Onyeka holds an advanced aesthetic and laser treatment license from esteemed boards in the United States and Europe, as well as a degree in Management and Business Innovation from Queen Mary University in London. Throughout her career, she has been dedicated to empowering individuals by helping them rebuild their self-esteem.

While pursuing her certifications in Texas, Onyeka worked at Treasure Chest MedSpa in Dallas, where she quickly advanced to the role of Head Aesthetician, delivering combined treatments with impressive outcomes.

Hello Perfect Aesthetic Clinic is the premier destination for comprehensive medical aesthetics, laser, wellness, and dermatology services in Nigeria, with locations in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Ifedayo Agoro- Founder DANG! Lifestyle

Ifedayo Agoro is a digital storyteller and beauty entrepreneur dedicated to elevating the voices of women, particularly women of colour. She is the founder of the DANG Lifestyle and Community, which boasts over 1 million upwardly mobile women across Africa, Europe, and North America.

Recognizing a significant gap in the market for skincare products tailored for melanin-rich skin, Agoro established Dang! Lifestyle is a skincare and fragrance brand inspired by her community.

Since its launch, Dang! has sold over 450,000 units across multiple countries without major influencer marketing, relying instead on authentic storytelling that resonates with women globally.

Ifedayo holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in English Language and Literature from Olabisi Onabanjo University, where she studied from September 2000 to June 2006.

She further enhanced her expertise by earning a Diploma in Personal Care Formulation from the Institute of Personal Care Science in January 2024.

Ore Runsewe- Founder Arami Essentials

Ore Runsewe is the innovative founder of Arami Essentials, a digital native beauty brand dedicated to offering products crafted from African ingredients.

After relocating to Nigeria from the UK, Ore recognized a significant gap in the market for accessible beauty essentials, prompting her to launch Arami Essentials in 2016. Initially leveraging Instagram as her sole platform, she effectively utilized social media to build her brand, later expanding to other channels and establishing a comprehensive website.

Before founding Arami Essentials, Ore gained valuable experience in digital marketing and public relations. She worked at FBNQuest and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where she honed her skills in strategic communication and brand management. Additionally, she served as a communications officer for Women In Management, Business & Public Service, and started her career at Ketchum as an account executive.

Ore holds a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science with Business and Management from The University of Manchester and an Advanced Certificate in Public Relations. Her diverse background in technology and marketing, combined with her commitment to empowering African beauty, positions her as a leading figure in the industry.

Dr. Hilda Ashio Titiloye-Founder SKIN101 Clinics

Dr. Hilda Ashio Titiloye is a trailblazer in aesthetic medicine, boasting 14 years of transformative experience in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

As the founder and CEO of SKIN101 Clinics, one of Nigeria’s top three facilities offering dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and plastic surgery, she has cultivated a thriving practice dedicated to patient care and clinical excellence.

Over the past nine years, she has expanded her clinic from an idea into a multi-location, ten-figure business, simultaneously establishing sister companies in skincare manufacturing and aesthetic training.

Dr. Titiloye oversees daily operations across multiple branches, ensuring strict adherence to clinical protocols and quality standards. Her strategic vision has facilitated the development of a robust training program for clinical staff, fostering talent and promoting a culture of continuous improvement.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Titiloye leads Skintivity Skincare Limited, the only NAFDAC-certified skincare manufacturer in Nigeria. Here, she champions inclusivity by creating products formulated by African dermatologists specifically for skin of color.

A member of the National Mirror Committee on Beauty Care and Wellbeing Services, she contributes to setting industry standards, ensuring they meet global benchmarks.

Her educational pursuits include the Stanford Seed Transformation Program and a certificate in Health Care Administration from Lagos Business School, further reinforcing her commitment to excellence in healthcare management.

Stella Ndekile- Founder of Nuban Beauty

Stella Ndekile is a dynamic Nigerian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Nuban Beauty, a cosmetics brand dedicated to providing high-quality and affordable makeup products tailored for African women. With a strong foundation in science and a passion for beauty, Stella has carved a niche for herself in the beauty industry, combining her expertise as a Medical Laboratory Scientist and her experience as a part-time makeup artist.

Stella founded Nuban Beauty in 2017, driven by her vision to create a brand that offers premium makeup products of international quality for African consumers. Under her leadership, Nuban Beauty has quickly gained recognition for its innovative approach to beauty, emphasizing the importance of providing the right tools for effective makeup application. The brand was launched with a vibrant event themed “Celebrating Beauty in Nigeria,” highlighting the rich cultural diversity of the country.

Stella holds a Bachelor’s degree in Clinical/Medical Laboratory Science from Ebonyi State University and has furthered her education in business at Lagos Business School, where she developed her entrepreneurial skills. She has also recently earned a distinction in Cosmetic Science from the Beauty Therapy Institute, further enhancing her understanding of the beauty industry.

Chidiogo Mbelede- Founder House of Coco

Chidiogo Mbelede is the founder and CEO of House of Coco Skincare, a pioneering brand dedicated to providing scientifically formulated skincare solutions for melanated skin.

House of Coco is 100% female-owned and employs a predominantly female workforce, underscoring Mbelede’s commitment to women’s empowerment and representation in the beauty industry.

In addition to her entrepreneurial role, Mbelede is an accomplished Petroleum Engineer and Economist with extensive experience in technical consulting and project management. She possesses expertise in reservoir modelling and dynamic simulation, having optimized production across over 75 wells, which led to a remarkable increase of 7,000 STB/day. Her technical capabilities also encompass developing Front-End Engineering Designs for various well types while ensuring wellbore stability and cost efficiency.

Mbelede holds an MSc in Energy Economics from Heriot-Watt University, where she received the Best Overall Performance award. She actively contributes to women’s empowerment initiatives as a leader at The Women International, advocating for holistic growth in Lagos and driving meaningful change within her community.

Oke Maduewesi –Founder Zaron Group of Cosmetics

Oke Maduewesi is a distinguished entrepreneur and the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zaron Group of Companies, which includes Zaron International Limited, Zaron Cosmetics Limited, and Skin by Zaron. With over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, Oke has honed her skills in client relationship management and marketing, having held pivotal roles at Intercontinental Bank from 2001 to 2003 and at Zenith Bank from 2003 to 2010.

Oke earned her Bachelor of Science (Honors) degree in Economics from Edo State University (now Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State) in 1998, followed by an MBA from the University of Leeds Business School in 2010. Her strong educational background, coupled with her dedication and perseverance, has propelled her to great heights in the beauty industry.

Oke was also a keynote speaker at the MIT Sloan Africa Innovate Conference in 2017 and was profiled as one of Africa’s Leading Entrepreneurs by Africa’s Legacy Project (FoxLife) that same year.

The brand was conceived in Leeds, United Kingdom in 2010 and began operations in Lagos Nigeria in September 2011.

Zaron’s influence extends beyond Nigeria, with a growing presence in countries like Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Mauritius, Botswana, and Canada. In each of these nations, Zaron’s activities promote enterprise and economic growth, underscoring Oke’s commitment to empowering communities through her brand.

Note: The individuals featured in this compilation have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of editors, experts, and analysts at Nairametrics. It is important to note that none of the individuals listed have solicited their inclusion.

While this list aims to be comprehensive, it is by no means exhaustive; numerous other contributors have played significant roles in advancing the beauty and wellness industry in Nigeria. This compilation is exclusive to Nairametrics and may be updated periodically to reflect changes and advancements in the field. Feedback will be appreciated.