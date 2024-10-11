In response to ongoing labour shortages, the Italian government has announced plans to significantly increase the number of work visas available in 2025.

According to TravelBiz, the government intends to raise the overall work visa quotas to 165,000 in 2025, an increase from 151,000 in 2024 and 136,000 in 2023.

This move looks to attract skilled foreign workers, particularly in sectors facing a talent deficit. The adjustment is also part of a three-year plan aimed at addressing labour market challenges.

In addition to increasing visa numbers, the government plans to implement stricter measures against fraudulent visa applications, especially from countries categorized as “high risk.” These measures will include enhanced screening processes for applicants from those regions.

Extended Application Periods

Reports inform that in order to streamline the visa application process, the Italian government has extended the designated ‘click days’ during which foreign workers can apply for work permits.

This means that the Italian government has made the application periods for work permits more accessible. “Click days” refer to specific days when foreign workers can submit their applications online. By extending these days, the government aims to reduce delays and ensure more applicants have the opportunity to apply for work visas.

This extension seeks to alleviate previous issues with delays and missed opportunities in the application process.

According to TravelBiz, Labour union leader Maria Grazia Gabrielli commented on the need for change: “Italy should transition from the current quota system to an annual flow system that reflects the country’s real labor needs. This would make the process more flexible and responsive.”

Addressing Exploitation of Seasonal Workers

In conjunction with the increase in visa allocations, the government is also focusing on preventing the exploitation of seasonal workers.

Reports confirm that for 2025, 93,550 seasonal work visas will be available, primarily targeting the agricultural and tourism sectors. This number represents a slight increase from 89,050 visas allocated in 2024.

Prime Minister Georgia Meloni expressed concerns about criminal networks profiting from the visa system, stating that work visas can be sold for as much as €15,000. To combat this issue, the government is collaborating with countries like Bangladesh to address human trafficking and prevent migrant smuggling.

Work Visa Requirements and Application Process

Foreign nationals seeking to work in Italy must secure an Italy Work Visa, which is issued under the country’s annual immigration quotas. The application process involves several key requirements:

1. Job Offer: Applicants must have a valid job offer from an Italian employer.

2. Quota Availability: The number of work visas is limited by the government’s annual quotas.

3. Application Submission: Applications must be submitted during the designated “Click Days” or within the quota allocation period.

4. Documentation: Required documents include a valid passport, job contract, proof of accommodation, and other supporting materials.

5. Approval: Once approved by the Italian immigration authorities, applicants must apply for a visa at the nearest Italian embassy or consulate in their home country.

The Italian government’s actions to raise the number of work visas and lengthen the application period create more chances for foreign workers while tightening rules to prevent abuse of the system.