Hungary has introduced new regulations for foreign workers with the release of Government Decree No. 450/2024, which came into effect on January 18th, 2025.

The changes are intended to simplify the employment of foreign nationals, but they have raised questions among potential job seekers and businesses looking to hire foreign workers.

The new regulations require job seekers from foreign countries to first check if their nation is included in Appendix 1 of the Government Decree. This list determines eligibility for a residence permit for the purpose of employment in Hungary.

Eligibility criteria for work visas

Starting January 18th, 2025, individuals wishing to work in Hungary will need to verify if their country appears in Appendix 1 of the Government Decree. Only citizens from countries on this list are eligible for employment in Hungary under the new rules.

For those from countries not listed, there is still a possibility of gaining work eligibility if their country has an officially recognized organization or office in Hungary, DAAD Scholarship cites. These entities will oversee the process and ensure compliance with Hungarian and EU regulations. However, non-compliance could result in workers being required to return to their home countries.

Updates to the list of eligible countries

The list of eligible countries and organizations is subject to change. The Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs is expected to provide regular updates on this list through the Hungarian Gazette, with potential additions of new countries. This means that individuals from ineligible countries could still have a chance if their nation’s status changes in the future.

Impact on existing applications

For those who have already submitted their work visa applications or paid the fees by December 31st, 2024, the new regulations do not affect their status. Their applications will continue processing as usual, and they will not be impacted by the new rules.

However, applicants from countries not on the eligibility list after January 1st, 2025, will find the application process temporarily paused.

Implications for employers