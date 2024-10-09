The Lagos State Government has removed structures obstructing the drainage channel along Adeyinka Osijo Street, off Morohunfolu Street, Akoka, Yaba.

This enforcement action was prompted by a tweet from a Lagos resident, @ikponwosaye, who posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing container shops, wooden stalls, and other installations built over the drainage in Akoka, leading to visible overflow of drainage water onto the road.

The announcement of the removal came from the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Wednesday.

In response to the tweet, Wahab acknowledged the resident’s concerns and highlighted the swift action taken by the authorities. He noted that the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LASGESC) had dismantled the illegal structures earlier that day.

Wahab’s statement, accompanied by videos of the removal process, emphasized that the enforcement is in line with the state government’s commitment to ensuring free-flowing drainage systems and maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards environmental nuisances across Lagos.

“Following a complaint from a concerned resident yesterday, the operatives of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial (KAI) earlier today removed structures blocking the drainage along Adeyinka Osijo Street, off Morohunfolu Street, Akoka, Yaba.

“This is in line with the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources commitment to ensuring a free flow of storm water in drainages and zero tolerance to environmental nuisance across the state,” the commissioner’s tweet read.

These efforts are crucial to mitigating the risk of flooding during the rainy season and ensuring safer, more livable communities for residents of Lagos.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has been actively enforcing the demolition of various structures encroaching on major drainage channels and their setbacks across the state as part of its ongoing efforts to tackle severe flooding in Lagos.

This drive has led to the removal of numerous contraventions, ranging from buildings and fences to makeshift shelters and stalls, all contributing to the blockage of drainage systems.

One significant case involved Mende Villa Estate, where, in May 2024, the government focused on structures infringing on the setback of the System 1 drainage channel in Mende Villa, Maryland.

Similar to recent demolition activities along the System 157 drainage path and Orchid Road channels, these actions aim to restore the natural flow of water and reduce flood risks in affected areas.

The enforcement drive has also extended to Eti Osa, where the government has taken action against illegal structures obstructing critical drainage channels.

These efforts are part of a broader initiative to ensure that drainage channels remain clear, ultimately reducing the impact of seasonal floods and improving the state’s overall resilience to water-related challenges.