The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has revealed that the issue of UAE visas for Nigerians will soon “return to normal,” signaling a resolution to the long-standing travel restrictions.

He made the disclosure while speaking at the ceremony celebrating the resumption of Emirates Airlines’ passenger flights to Nigeria after suspension of passenger operations in 2022, on Wednesday.

Keyamo revealed that there are ongoing diplomatic efforts to restore smoother travel between both countries, with significant progress being made on the visa issue.

“We are making huge progress on the issue of the Visas for Nigerians, and I think very soon everything will return to normal,” Keyamo stated.

The Aviation Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to resolve diplomatic and economic issues, including double taxation, with both parties satisfied with the progress.

Keyamo also emphasized that the Nigerian government will closely monitor Emirates Airlines to ensure its continued commitment to the market, stating, “We would closely monitor you and make sure you don’t leave us again.”

Emirates Airlines reaffirms commitment to Nigeria

An official from Emirates Airlines, speaking on behalf of the airline at the ceremony, expressed gratitude for the support from Nigerian authorities and stakeholders.

Captured in a video shared by Michael Achimugu Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) via his official X handle, the representative reassured that the airline is committed to maintaining its presence in Nigeria, stating, “We are back today and we will stay.”

He further disclosed that this message came directly from the airline’s senior management, signaling their intention to avoid future suspensions and strengthen operations in the country.

What you should know

Emirates Airlines resumed passenger flights to Nigeria on October 1, 2024, marking its first flight from the UAE since 2022. Flight EK 783 landed at Murtala Muhammad International Airport at 3:32 pm.

The airline’s return followed the resolution of a two-year hiatus caused by concerns over trapped funds in Nigeria.

Prior to resuming operations, Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, negotiated a new Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) in the UAE, securing reciprocal flight rights for Nigerian airlines.

In July 2024, the Federal Government announced that the UAE lifted its visa ban on Nigerian passport holders, introducing updated conditions for obtaining a visa.

One major requirement is a mandatory document verification process for Nigerian travelers above 13 years, with a non-refundable fee of N688,000. Travelers must first obtain a Document Verification Number (DVN) through a verification hub.

Other visa requirements include a six-month bank statement with a minimum balance of $10,000, round-trip flight tickets, confirmed hotel bookings, and payment of the visa fee at a UAE Visa Centre.

These conditions were seen by many Nigerians as unfavorable.