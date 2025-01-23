The United Arab Emirates and Singapore are emerging as top destinations, attracting the world’s affluent with their low taxes, political stability, and modern infrastructure.

Global migration of high-net-worth individuals is projected to reach a record high in 2025, with 142,000 expected to relocate.

This marks a sharp rise from 2024, when 134,000 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) moved abroad, signaling a shift in how the wealthy plan their futures, a new report ‘ Global Mobility Report 2025’ by Henley & Partners revealed.

The UAE has become a prime destination, thanks to its golden visa program and crypto-friendly policies. It offers stability, luxury, and strong growth potential. Singapore, with its secure financial system and high quality of life, has also cemented its status as a haven for global wealth. Together, these nations represent the changing priorities of millionaires seeking safety, opportunity, and a better lifestyle.

These individuals with liquid investable wealth of $1 million represent ‘the most significant wealth migration wave ever documented and reflects fundamental changes in how affluent individuals approach geographic and financial planning,” according to Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO Henley & Partners.

Some context

Global wealth migration has surged since the pandemic. In 2019, 110,000 millionaires moved abroad. That number dropped sharply in 2020 but has since rebounded. By 2025, it will reach record levels. Economic uncertainty, political instability, and climate risks are pushing more of the wealthy to relocate.

The 2024 election super-cycle, with major polls in 70 countries, further disrupted global stability. In response, many millionaires are looking for new homes that offer security and financial freedom. The UAE and Singapore are leading the pack, offering attractive policies and long-term stability.

The report explained that “real estate remains central to wealth migration, but its role is changing”. Properties now serve multiple purposes—offering a home, generating income, and supporting sustainable living. Countries with green initiatives and cutting-edge developments are gaining attention.

Climate change and technology are also shaping decisions. Wealthy individuals are looking for locations with strong digital infrastructure and climate resilience. Both the UAE and Singapore excel in these areas, making them ideal choices for the mobile elite.

What to know

Investment migration is now a $20 billion industry. Once seen as niche, it has become a mainstream wealth planning tool.

Wealthy Americans, concerned about domestic instability, are driving much of the demand. They seek global diversification and a “Plan B” for their families.

As citizenship becomes more flexible, countries are competing to attract HNWIs. Programs must balance investor appeal with sustainability. In 2025, the UAE and Singapore will likely lead the way, offering the security and opportunities that mobile millionaires demand in an unpredictable world.