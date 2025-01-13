Singapore has introduced important changes to its work permit system, starting in January 2025.

These updates affect salary requirements, eligibility rules, and the types of passes available to foreign workers, with the goal of attracting skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and students to help boost the economy.

The revised requirements apply to various work passes, from the Employment Pass (EP) for professionals to work permits for trainees and students.

These adjustments are designed to ensure that foreign talent meets the needs of Singapore’s labour market while remaining competitive on the global stage.

New salary thresholds for employment pass

From January 2025, the salary requirements for the Employment Pass (EP) will increase, TravelBiz cites. The new minimum salary will be $5,600 per month for most sectors, and $6,200 for professionals in the financial services industry. This change is aimed at attracting high-quality talent to Singapore.

Existing pass holders will have until 2026 to meet these revised salary thresholds upon renewal.

EntrePass and personalised employment pass updates

The EntrePass, for foreign entrepreneurs, remains a key option for those looking to start innovative businesses in Singapore. Applicants must demonstrate how their business will contribute to the economy, particularly in industries like technology and sustainable energy.

Another significant pass is the Personalised Employment Pass (PEP), which offers greater flexibility to high-earning EP holders and overseas professionals. The PEP allows holders to switch employers without applying for a new pass, making it a more adaptable choice for those seeking opportunities in Singapore.

Work permits for skilled workers and migrant labour

The S Pass is available for skilled workers earning at least $3,150 per month. The Work Permit, on the other hand, is designed for semi-skilled workers in sectors like construction and manufacturing. Both permits have specific employer quotas and conditions for housing and insurance.

Opportunities for students and trainees

Several work pass options are available for students and trainees in Singapore, reports inform.

The Training Employment Pass, valid for up to three months, is for foreign professionals undergoing training, while the Work Holiday Pass allows students aged 18 to 25 from select countries to work and travel in Singapore for up to six months.

International students enrolled in full-time education at approved institutions may also qualify for work pass exemptions, allowing them to work part-time during the term and full-time during holidays.

Ensuring compliance with work pass rules

Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower reminds foreign workers that working without a valid pass is an offense. Violators may face penalties, deportation, or bans on future employment. The country’s work pass system ensures that foreign workers complement the local labor force and contribute to Singapore’s continued growth as a global business hub.