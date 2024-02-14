In the pursuit of building multi-generational wealth, Switzerland emerges as the leading global destination, providing unparalleled opportunities for families seeking relocation.

This is based on a comprehensive index by Henley & Partners, a prominent citizenship advisory firm,which assessed 27 countries across crucial parameters such as education, earning potential, career advancement, livability, economic mobility, and job prospects, unveiled Switzerland as the optimal choice.

The Alpine nation boasts a remarkable 2% unemployment rate and hosts seven of the world’s top 250 universities, positioning it as an ideal hub for families aiming to secure prosperity and promising career paths for their offspring.

The United States secured the second position in the ranking, offering robust employment prospects and access to 46 of the globe’s premier universities. Singapore clinched the third spot, strategically positioned at the center of a burgeoning economic region with abundant opportunities in sectors like banking and engineering, coupled with streamlined visa procedures.

What you should know

The research underscores the critical role of choosing the right country in ensuring multi-generational wealth, with Tess Wilkinson, Director of Henley & Partners Education, emphasizing, “Income variation globally is largely attributable to which country people live and work in.”

The study extends beyond wealth creation, delving into factors that contribute to long-term success for families, encompassing educational excellence, economic prospects, and overall quality of life.

Furthermore, the index sheds light on the transformative impact of relocation on families’ success probabilities. For instance, a typical Indonesian family with a 25% opportunity score in their home country could elevate their success probability for the next generation to 82% by securing residence rights in the United States. Similarly, an Indian family, relocating to Switzerland with a score of 32%, could significantly enhance their advantage to 85%.

Switzerland’s stellar performance in the index aligns with its reputation for stability, economic prosperity, and a robust educational landscape.

As families globally seek avenues for sustainable wealth creation and prosperity, the insights provided by the Henley & Partners index serve as a valuable guide for strategic relocation decisions.