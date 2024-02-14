Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a cabinet reshuffle, relieving Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of his duties.

Based on reports, Mohammed Amin Adam, the current Minister of State at the finance ministry and former deputy energy minister responsible for the petroleum sector, will succeed Ofori-Atta in the role.

The move comes as Ghana grapples with its most severe economic crisis, and Ofori-Atta has been instrumental in steering the country through debt restructuring efforts.

Ofori Atta has been Minister for Finance since January 2017 and was appointed by President Akufo-Addo following the Ghanaian general election in December 2016.

Under Ofori-Atta’s leadership, Ghana aimed to navigate economic challenges and implement financial reforms to address the crisis. Mohammed Amin Adam’s experience in both finance and the energy sector position him to take on the challenges and responsibilities associated with the finance ministry.