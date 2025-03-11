The UAE government has launched a new system allowing federal employees to work remotely from abroad, aiming to attract international talent for government projects and specialized tasks.

This initiative, according to Gulf news, was announced during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

It is meant to attract international talent to contribute to government projects and specialized tasks.

By enabling remote work, the UAE can hire professionals with specialized skills that may not be available locally. This removes geographical limitations, allowing access to a wider range of expertise for government projects.

New system to attract global talent

The decision, made during a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan, means to expand the pool of expertise available to the UAE government. By permitting federal employees to work remotely from abroad, the UAE seeks to engage specialists and experts from around the world in its government projects, studies, and other key tasks.

Sheikh Mohammed noted the importance of leveraging international talent to strengthen the country’s government operations.

This move provides an opportunity for professionals based outside the UAE to contribute to the country’s goals, reinforcing its position in global governance.

Investment strategy

The Cabinet also approved a six-year national investment strategy aimed at more than doubling foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country by 2031.

The plan seeks to increase annual FDI inflows from Dh 112 billion in 2023 to Dh 240 billion by 2031. Additionally, it aims to raise the total stock of foreign investments in the UAE from Dh 800 billion to Dh 2.2 trillion.

“This strategy will focus on vital sectors including industry, logistics, financial services, renewable energy, and information technology,” Sheikh Mohammed said

“The UAE continues to develop its economy, open new markets, and attract investments, with the goal of creating the best business environment globally.”

Strengthening digital economy and international relations

The Cabinet also reviewed the progress of the national digital economy strategy, which aims to increase the digital economy’s contribution to the country’s GDP from 9.7 percent to 19.4 percent by 2031. The strategy includes national projects and reforms that aim to strengthen the UAE’s position in the global digital market.

Reports inform that the UAE’s strategic partnerships with African nations have shown significant growth, with trade volume increasing from Dh 126.7 billion in 2019 to Dh 235 billion in 2024.

“The UAE will continue to build new economic bridges across all continents, solidifying its position as a global trade hub,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

UAE’s ongoing global partnerships

The cabinet also approved 28 international agreements, including economic partnerships. These agreements cover various sectors and help improve the UAE’s global connections.

Sheikh Mohammed concluded the meeting by stating, “Our teams’ efforts continue to drive progress, and the trajectory of growth is accelerating. Every day, we see our country’s future becoming brighter and more prosperous, thanks to the dedication of teams across all sectors.”

This, for international employees, also promotes collaboration and networking between the UAE and other countries. It enables the exchange of knowledge and perspectives, which can lead to new partnerships.