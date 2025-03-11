The new imaging flagship series combines practical TECNO AI with advanced imaging capabilities to deliver innovative FlashSnap photography and more efficient and creative interactions.

Innovative AI-driven technology brand TECNO launched the new CAMON 40 Series today– its latest flagship imaging product and most advanced AI smartphone ever – at MWC Barcelona 2025.

Unveiled at the TECNO AI Ecosystem Product Launch event, the four models (CAMON 40 Premier 5G, CAMON 40 Pro 5G, CAMON 40 Pro, and CAMON 40) are equipped with cutting-edge AI imaging technology and practical AI features, delivering industry-leading performance and enhanced experiences in imaging, creativity, and efficiency for users in emerging markets worldwide.

Notably, the CAMON 40 Pro 5G stands out with an exceptional camera score of 138 from DXOMARK, ranking No.1 in DXOMARK’s Global Photography Ranking Under $600 and the first smartphone of 2025 to receive DXOMARK’s Smart Choice Label.

TECNO launches the CAMON 40 Series

“The CAMON 40 Series reflects TECNO’s pursuit of practical AI, adding a new level of intelligence to our devices—from flagship imaging to enhanced daily interactions—unlocking new AI-powered possibilities for users,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO.

A standout feature of the CAMON 40 Series is its revolutionary AI-powered imaging capability. Through the seamless integration of TECNO AI’s advanced imaging algorithms with cutting-edge hardware and an innovative One-Tap Button, users can now capture every fleeting moment with unparalleled ease. By fusing intelligent algorithms with high-end imaging hardware, TECNO continues to push the boundaries of smartphone photography, ensuring that users never miss a perfect shot.

AI One-Tap FlashSnap Enables Ultimate Snapshot Photography

The CAMON 40 Series redefines mobile snap photography with the power of AI. At its core, the AI-driven FlashSnap mode seamlessly integrates with a powerful camera and a handy One-Tap Button, allowing users to instantly capture life’s most vibrant moments.

The series leverages AI to revolutionise mobile photography through FlashSnap technology. With FlashSnap, AI optimises camera startup and continuous shooting for instant captures, while AI-powered multi-frame processing reduces noise and enhances details for sharper images. Additionally, the BestMoment AI algorithm intelligently analyses motion patterns, automatically identifying and selecting the best frames to ensure precise captures in dynamic scenarios, offering users an unprecedented imaging experience.

One-Tap FlashSnap revolutionizes snapshot photography

The CAMON 40 Premier 5G and CAMON 40 Pro 5G push AI-driven imaging innovation to new heights. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G’s 50MP Sony LYT-701 Ultra Night Camera collects over 56.25% more light than competitors and produces crystal-clear shots. A super-tuned shutter captures over 2600 times faster than the speed of a human blink for rapid action.

Beyond One-Tap FlashSnap, the CAMON 40 Series also comprehensively improves the overall imaging experience. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G features a new 50MP Ultra-wide-Angle Camera, a 50MP Periscope Telephone Camera and a 50MP AF Front Camera and is capable of 4K 60fps Pre-ISP Ultra Night Video with independent imaging chip, while the whole series is equipped with all-new wide-angle cameras with 50MP eye-track selfie.

TECNO’s Most Advanced AI Smartphone Revolutionizes AI Experience

The CAMON 40 Series is TECNO’s most advanced AI smartphone till date, setting a new standard for AI-driven productivity, creativity, and efficiency. Through TECNO AI, the series introduces practical AI applications, offering smarter and more localized innovations for a seamless AI user interaction experience. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity Ultimate Processor, the CAMON 40 Series solidifies its position as TECNO’s most intelligent and capable lineup to date. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G is the first to debut the premium MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI Processor, delivering an astounding 330% boost in AI performance.

TECNO AI makes life more creative, convenient and efficient for global users

The CAMON 40 Series redefines AI-driven communication with the world’s first phone with AI-Powered 360° AI Call Assistant. This includes TECNO’s pioneering Call Noise Cancellation, an exclusive industry-first innovation for enhanced clarity, along with Call Translation for real-time multi-language communication, Auto Answer to prevent users from missing important calls, and Call Summary for transcribing calls into text.

The CAMON 40 Series produces creative and professional imaging with outstanding AI Imaging Creation features based on local insights into global users’ imaging needs. It is the first to feature TECNO’s updated Universal Tone technology, letting users shoot portraits that capture diverse tones in even more true-to-life and inclusive representations. The AI Image Extender is also new for the CAMON 40 Series, allowing users to extend photos and restore details in complex scenes. For easier editing, the series also features upgraded AI Eraser 2.0, AIGC Portrait 2.0, AI Perfect Face and AI Sharpness Plus, further elevating the creativity and clarity of images.

Integrated with advanced AI capabilities, TECNO AI further enhances its ecosystem with smarter, more intuitive interactions. TECNO’s AI Efficiency tools enhance everyday productivity with features such as AI Writing for effortless content creation, Google-integrated Circle to Search for seamless online searching with just a swipe of a finger, and AI Translate, which offers the first real-time simultaneous translation with Bluetooth headphones on an Android device. The series also features the Ella AI Assistant with One-Tap Screen Query and Ask Ella, enabling users to make calls, create schedules, identify images and text, navigate, and perform various tasks, all while minimising the need for manual input.

Durability and Craftsmanship: Engineered for Strength and Elegance

The CAMON 40 Series excels in intelligent features and stands out with its robust and durable design, ensuring long-lasting reliability in any environment.

With IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, the CAMON 40 Premier 5G, CAMON 40 Pro 5G, and CAMON 40 Pro are built to withstand extreme conditions, including hot-water exposure. Meanwhile, the CAMON 40 is IP66 certified, offering reliable water-splash resistance for everyday protection. Equipped with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, the CAMON 40 Series (Premier 5G/Pro 5G/Pro) offers outstanding protection against the elements, from dusty sandstorms to high humidity or snowfall. The CAMON series is SGS 5-Star Certified and features 360-degree Drop Resistance, providing superior protection against everyday impacts. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G and CAMON 40 Pro 5G also guarantee 72-month lag-free performance with TÜV Rheinland certification.

The CAMON 40 Series features a strong yet stylish design

A strong and durable phone, the series also reimagines classic CAMON design in a sleek and stylish upgrade. Retaining the classic Side-axis design, the series now features an elegant Swan-neck Curve adding a unique and sensory touch. Offering users design choices, the CAMON 40 Premier 5G features a striking Space Ring camera with watch-grade 3D precision textures, emphasizing professional imaging capabilities.

When it comes to multimedia entertainment, the CAMON 40 Series delivers an immersive experience with its Ultra Bright AMOLED screen, Stereo Dual Speakers, and Dolby Atmos, bringing movies, games, and music to life. And the fun never has to end for long, thanks to the CAMON 40 Series’ powerful, long-lasting battery with 5-year durability and huge storage of up to 256GB+12GB. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G stands out with its 5100mAh battery, supporting up to 70W Ultra Charge.

As TECNO’s most advanced AI-enhanced smartphone ever, the CAMON 40 Series represents a new generation of devices and a breakthrough in practical AI that genuinely improves technology and life experiences for users. Also, with creative and productive TECNO AI functions, the latest CAMON 40 Series’ groundbreaking combination of enhanced snapshot capabilities and powerful AI imaging algorithms solidifies the series’ position as a premium and flagship imaging device for photography enthusiasts now and into the future.

For any related media queries, Follow TECNO on Instagram, Facebook, and X.