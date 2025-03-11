Diageo’s latest leadership appointments mark a transformative moment for its operations in West and Central Africa, as well as its strategic partnerships in Nigeria.

With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, these leadership changes reflect a bold vision for the future of the region’s spirits industry.

As a global leader in premium beverages, Diageo has announced the appointment of Kavita Hans as General Manager for its West and Central Africa operations, including Diageo Nigeria Limited (DNL).

Her appointment, effective July 1, 2024, underscores the company’s commitment to harnessing world-class expertise to drive innovation, growth, and sustainability in Nigeria and the region.

Kavita Hans brings over 20 years of international commercial experience across renowned multinational companies, including Mars, Heineken, and Diageo. Her career has spanned continents, from the UK and Ireland to the Middle East and Asia, reflecting a rich and diverse market expertise and leadership excellence.

Since joining Diageo nearly a decade ago, Kavita has held several key roles across multiple geographies. Most recently, she served as General Manager for the Philippines and as Commercial Director for the Island of Ireland’s Off-Trade Revenue and Category Growth. Her track record of delivering exceptional results has left an indelible mark on Diageo’s global operations.

Leadership Legacy and Advocacy

During her tenure in the Philippines, Kavita demonstrated her dynamic leadership by serving as Vice President for European Chambers and Chair of the Alcohol Beverages Alliance Philippines. In these capacities, she represented the interests of Diageo and the international alcohol beverage industry, championing fair tax and excise policies while promoting responsible retailing and consumption.

In Ireland, Kavita spearheaded a transformation of the Off-Trade commercial team, creating one of Diageo’s most high-performing units globally. Her customer-focused approach drove record market share growth, enhanced customer partnerships, and significantly improved engagement with key commercial partners.

Vision for Diageo West and Central Africa

With its major hub in Lagos, Nigeria, Diageo’s West and Central Africa operations play a pivotal role in the company’s global strategy. Nigeria, as the largest market in this region, holds immense potential for growth in the spirits industry. Kavita’s appointment signals a renewed focus on fostering partnerships, driving innovation, and creating shared value across the beverage sector.