United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has accepted an invitation from Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to visit Nigeria this year, marking a bold step to strengthen economic ties.

The invitation was extended during their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu.

President Tinubu arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday as a guest of the UAE President to participate in the Sustainability Week, a forum dedicated to exchanging ideas to support sustainable development worldwide and encourage collective action to address global challenges such as climate change, water, and energy crises.

During the discussions, President Tinubu delivered Nigeria’s position on climate and other challenges and congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the successful event.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for accepting his invitation and reiterated the UAE’s determination to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations.

Exploring investment opportunities

The two leaders also explored opportunities for attracting investment into Nigeria. President Tinubu highlighted that his government’s economic reforms are yielding positive results and called on the UAE to partner with Nigeria to further develop the economy.

He noted that the reforms have stabilized and grown the economy, encouraging foreign investors, including international oil companies, to announce billion-dollar investments, signaling renewed confidence in doing business with Africa’s most populous nation.

President Tinubu also expressed his appreciation for the warm reception he and his aides received since their arrival over the weekend.

What you should know

The significance of this story lies in the potential for strengthened economic cooperation between Nigeria and the UAE.

The visit by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan could pave the way for increased investment and collaboration, further boosting Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

The exact date for his visit is yet to be confirmed.