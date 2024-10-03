The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) a global health coalition, has disclosed that it has invested over $250 million in Lassa fever studies since 2017, with the aim of developing a vaccine for the disease.

This investment was revealed by Gabrielle Breugelmans, Director of Epidemiology and Data Science at CEPI, during the inauguration of the Enable 1.5 cohort study in Abuja on Wednesday.

Breugelmans highlighted CEPI’s comprehensive investment over the years. “This means investment in the vaccine trials, but also in the Enable research programme to really get critical data,” she stated, emphasizing the broad scope of their efforts to combat the deadly disease.

Enable 1.5 is a major research initiative designed to evaluate the incidence, symptoms, and co-infections of Lassa fever with malaria in West Africa. The study is expected to involve 5,000 healthy individuals, including children and infants, in order to gather critical data to support Lassa fever vaccine trials

The research will be led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), CEPI, and several other international partners. The study is set to begin in October, with initial operations in Edo, Ondo, and Ebonyi states in Nigeria. Additional studies in Sierra Leone and Liberia are expected to follow shortly thereafter.

What they said

Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, stressed the importance of improving the understanding of Lassa fever to enhance future response efforts. “Incomplete detection of Lassa fever cases hampers understanding of the disease’s true incidence rate, ultimately affecting resource allocation for response efforts. Insights gained on the diversity of disease symptoms will enhance our understanding of Lassa fever, categorised into mild, moderate or severe cases,” Hatchett said.

He further noted that this information will play a crucial role in shaping future vaccine trials and determining priority groups for vaccination once the vaccine becomes available.

Dr. Jide Idris, Director-General of the NCDC, commended the study as a vital step in Nigeria’s ongoing fight against Lassa fever. “We are improving our capacity to identify and recognise cases while preparing for future vaccine development by examining the disease’s symptoms and its connection to other infections,” he said.

Idris also highlighted that the results of this research will guide health practices in Nigeria and West Africa.

Enable National Project Coordinator, Nigeria, Mrs. Elsie Ilori, echoed the sentiments of her colleagues, stating, “The inauguration of the expanded Lassa fever study is a key step in ongoing efforts to understand and combat the dreadful disease.” She emphasized that deeper investigations into the symptoms of Lassa fever and comparison to other prevalent infections would provide valuable insights to improve diagnosis and outbreak preparedness.

What you should know

Lassa fever, first identified in Nigeria in 1969, is a viral hemorrhagic illness primarily transmitted by Mastomys rats. It remains a significant public health challenge in West Africa, causing periodic outbreaks.

CEPI first launched the Enable research program in 2019, involving over 23,000 participants across the region. Data from these studies are expected to be published in the coming months and are likely to shape future global health responses to Lassa fever.

This latest phase, Enable 1.5 is a critical step toward understanding and eradicating the disease in West Africa. With collaborative efforts from local and international partners, the goal of developing an effective vaccine appears within reach.