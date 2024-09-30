The University of Westminster has announced the availability of its Sanctuary Scholarship, a fully funded opportunity for students seeking to pursue a Master’s degree in the United Kingdom.

According to the institution, the Westminster Postgraduate Sanctuary Scholarship provides a full tuition fee waiver along with £1,000 for living expenses over a 12-month period.

This funding is directed specifically at students residing in the UK who do not qualify for traditional financial aid.

This initiative, as stated, aims to support individuals seeking asylum or those with refugee status who are unable to access postgraduate financial support.

Scholarship Overview

According to Scholarship Region, the Sanctuary Scholarship is part of the University’s commitment to support international students facing significant barriers to higher education.

The scholarship caters to those with refugee or asylum seeker status, ensuring they have access to educational opportunities despite financial constraints.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Westminster Postgraduate Sanctuary Scholarship for the 2025 academic year, applicants must meet specific requirements.

These include holding an offer for a full-time Master’s course at the University of Westminster starting in September 2024 or January 2025. Additionally, candidates must reside in the UK and possess one of the following immigration statuses:

UK asylum seeker

UK discretionary leave to remain (due to an asylum application)

UK limited leave to remain (due to an asylum application)

UK refugee status

Notably, students who already possess a Master’s degree or those who can receive taught postgraduate loans from Student Finance are ineligible. Certain course types, such as Postgraduate Diplomas and professional qualifications, are also excluded from this scholarship opportunity.

Benefits of the Scholarship

The Sanctuary Scholarship offers substantial financial support, including a full tuition fee waiver and a monthly allowance of £1,000 for up to 12 months. This financial backing is geared to alleviate the economic burden on students, allowing them to focus on their studies and personal development.

Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for the University of Westminster Sanctuary Scholarship by following a straightforward process. Applicants should first secure a place in a full-time Master’s degree program starting in September 2024 or January 2025.

They will then need to complete the Sanctuary Scholarship application form and submit it along with their academic transcripts. The completed application should be sent as a PDF attachment to scholarships@westminster.ac.uk.

The deadline for applications is set for November 22, 2024. The university encourages all eligible candidates to apply and take advantage of this opportunity.