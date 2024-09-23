The European Union (E.U) has announced the provision of €1.1 million in humanitarian aid to assist flood victims in Nigeria.

The fund is part of a €5.4 million aid package to support victims of flooding in Nigeria and five other countries across the Sahel and Chad regions.

According to the E.U, more than 4.4 million have been affected by the flood in the six countries which has led to the destruction of public infrastructure, water and health facilities etc.

It stated, “The European Union has released €5.4 million in humanitarian aid to help the most affected populations in the aftermath of the devastating floods in Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso.”

“The funding will support humanitarian partners in providing immediate aid, addressing urgent needs such as food, shelter, access to clean water, sanitation, and other essential services in the most affected areas.”

“The amount will be distributed as follows: Chad €1,000,000; Niger €1,350,000; Nigeria €1,100,000; Mali € 1,000,000; Cameroon €650,000 Burkina Faso €300,000”

The EU further noted that this funding is in addition to the €232 million in humanitarian aid already allocated to these countries this year.

It added that the EU and its partners have also responded to the immediate impact of floods in Liberia, Guinea, Chad, Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, and Mali through timely adjustments to ongoing projects and contributions to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Backstory

In recent weeks, several states, particularly in the north, have experienced flash floods, leading to loss of lives, destruction of farmlands, and property damage. However, Borno state witnessed the worst floods in almost 30years after the collapse of the Alau dam in Maiduguri.

Furthermore, the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) had earlier informed Nigerians that Cameroonian authorities had begun release of water from the Lagdo dam in a move that will compound the flood crisis in the country.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the floods have affected approximately 16,488 hectares of farmland across 27 states, destroyed over 32,000 houses, and impacted around 227,000 people.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abdullahi Sabi Aliyu, highlighted that 51% of Nigeria’s farming areas are at risk of flooding in 2024. Additionally, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, warned that the ongoing floods could severely impact this year’s harvest.

The federal government through the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the economy has announced a N3 billion fund to states affected by the floods in Nigeria.