The Federal government has put states along the River Niger and Benue axis on high alert as authorities in Cameroon begin releasing water from the Lagdo dam.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) announced the gradual release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam to mitigate potential flooding in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, NIHSA’s Director-General, Mr. Umar Mohammed, disclosed that the dam’s management had officially communicated the decision to gradually increase water release over the next seven days.

Starting from September 17, 2024, the release rate will initially be 100 cubic meters per second, equivalent to 8.64 million cubic meters daily, with the possibility of increasing to 1,000 cubic meters per second.

Mohammed further explained that the final release rate would depend on water inflows from the Garoua River, the main source of the Lagdo Dam, which also feeds into Nigeria’s Benue River, a vital waterway

The statement reads, “The release will be regulated to ensure that water levels do not exceed the capacity of the Benue River system, preventing major flooding in downstream areas of Nigeria,”

He called for increased vigilance in states along the Benue River, including Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Rivers.

He also urged federal, state, and local governments to take necessary precautions and prepare for potential water level increases to minimize the risk of flooding.

He assured the public that measures have been implemented to manage the water flow and minimize the risk of flooding, with the release set to stop once inflows to the Lagdo reservoir are under control.

He stressed that there is no immediate cause for concern, as water levels along the Benue River remain within safe limits.

Recent floods in Nigeria: In the past weeks, many states in the North have seen flash floods destroy homes, properties and farmlands.

In Maiduguri, following the collapse of the Alau dam, major parts of the city have been underwater. In response, the federal government has announced a N3 billion support package to states across the country.