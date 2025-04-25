Universal Music Group’s $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music Holdings LLC is set to face a formal investigation by the European Commission, which has raised concerns over the potential stifling of competition in services provided to artists signed to independent labels.

The European Union’s competition watchdog confirmed on Friday that it would open an initial review into the deal.

The investigation comes amid growing scrutiny of mergers that, despite their relatively small size, could have significant implications for the music industry, particularly in how independent labels interact with major players like Universal.

At the heart of the Commission’s concerns is the impact of the acquisition on competition in the music licensing market.

The deal, executed through Universal’s Virgin Music unit, would see the company acquire Downtown Music’s catalog and licensing arm, which provides a range of services to independent artists and labels. This, according to the Commission, could potentially limit access to licensing opportunities or give Universal Music an unfair competitive edge in the marketplace.

The EU’s ability to scrutinize such deals was bolstered by recent changes to its regulatory powers, allowing for more extensive oversight of transactions that might not have previously been considered significant enough to warrant investigation. While the deal’s value is far lower than other high-profile transactions in the sector, the European Commission is focused on whether it would significantly reduce competition in the music industry.

What you should know

In February 2024, Nairametrics reported that Universal Music Group (UMG) had acquired a majority stake in Mavin Global, the renowned Nigerian record company founded by Don Jazzy. The label, home to top African artists like Rema, Ayra Starr, Crayon, and Ladipoe, plays a crucial role in the global rise of Afrobeats.

The acquisition was completed by the third quarter of 2024, following regulatory approval. While the specific terms were not disclosed, Billboard had previously reported that Mavin was valued at over $125 million, with the sale price potentially reaching between $150 million and $200 million. It remained unclear whether the deal involved Mavin’s publishing rights.

Universal Music, which controls a dominant share of the global recorded music market, has long been at the forefront of consolidation within the music industry. The acquisition of Downtown Music would further cement its position by bringing in a portfolio of music publishing, licensing, and distribution assets.

For its part, Universal has argued that the deal will enhance the company’s ability to serve artists by expanding its service offerings and improving efficiencies. The European Commission now requires Universal to formally notify it with the full details of the transaction.