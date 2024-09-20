On September 19th, 2024, Canada conducted its first Express Entry draw of the month, issuing 4,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residency under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

This draw raised the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cutoff score to 509, a slight increase of two points from the previous CEC draw.

According to Immigration News Canada, this marks the sixth dedicated CEC draw of the year, bringing the total number of ITAs issued in 2024 to 24,800.

Notably, this cutoff score is 13 points lower than the initial CEC draw held in May 2024.

Reports inform that the resumption of CEC draws follows the immigration minister Marc Miller’s remarks that transitioning temporary residents to permanent residency could help manage the temporary residents’ population in Canada.

Draw Details

The latest draw had several key specifics:

Program: Canadian Experience Class

Number of invitations issued: 4,000

CRS score cutoff: 509

Date: September 19th, 2024

Tie-breaking rule: November 6th, 2023, at 07:17:35 UTC

This draw continues a trend of CEC-specific rounds, focusing on candidates with Canadian work experience.

CRS Score Distribution

As of September 19, the CRS score distribution among candidates shows a broad pool:

601-1200: 764 candidates

501-600: 11,752 candidates

451-500: 61,769 candidates

401-450: 53,270 candidates

351-400: 51,137 candidates

301-350: 23,613 candidates

0-300: 5,457 candidates

In total, there are 207,762 candidates in the Express Entry pool.

Previous CEC Draws in 2024

The following table summarizes the earlier CEC draws this year:

September 19th:

Invitations: 4,000

CRS Score Cutoff: 509

To better understand, on September 19th, 2024, Canada issued 4,000 invitations to apply for permanent residency. To be invited, candidates needed a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 509.

This means that only those with scores at or above this cutoff were eligible to receive an invitation in that draw.

August 27th:

Invitations: 3,300

CRS Score Cutoff: 507

August 14th:

Invitations: 3,200

CRS Score Cutoff: 509

July 31st:

Invitations: 5,000

CRS Score Cutoff: 510

July 17th:

Invitations: 6,300

CRS Score Cutoff: 515

May 31st:

Invitations: 3,000

CRS Score Cutoff: 522

This pattern illustrates fluctuations in both the number of invitations and the CRS cutoff scores.

Strategies for Improving CRS Scores

Reports provide that candidates who did not receive an invitation in this latest draw can take steps to improve their CRS scores. Below are some recommendations:

1. Enhance Language Scores: Achieving higher scores in language tests such as IELTS, CELPIP, or TEF can significantly increase a candidate’s ranking.

2. Update Educational Credentials: Candidates should ensure their profiles reflect any new degrees or certifications acquired, as higher education levels contribute valuable points.

3. Gain Additional Work Experience: More years of relevant work experience, particularly in high-demand fields, can improve CRS scores, especially if it includes Canadian work experience.

4. Seek Provincial Nomination: Obtaining a nomination from a Canadian province can add 600 points to a candidate’s score, greatly enhancing their chances of receiving an ITA.

5. Secure a Valid Job Offer: A valid job offer from a Canadian employer may provide up to 200 additional points, depending on the job’s nature and conditions.

6. Leverage Spousal Skills: Candidates can include their spouse or partner’s language abilities and educational qualifications to gain extra points.

By employing these strategies, candidates can enhance their prospects of receiving an invitation for permanent residency in future draws.