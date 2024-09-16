The Lagos State Government has announced that the Odo Iya Alaro Bridge will officially reopen today, September 16, following weeks of temporary closure since July for essential maintenance work.

The rehabilitation, originally expected to take three months, focused on addressing issues with the bridge’s expansion joints and asphalt pavement, but the project has been completed in under two months, well ahead of schedule.

The news of the early reopening was shared in a statement by Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Monday, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“We are delighted to inform all road users that the rehabilitation of the Odo Iya Alaro Bridge, executed by the Ministry of Works, Lagos, has been completed ahead of schedule The bridge will be reopened today, significantly earlier than the initial 90-day timeline, with the work accomplished in under two months,” the statement read in part.

The commissioner’s statement expressed the state government’s appreciation to Lagosians for their patience and cooperation during the bridge’s maintenance, noting the commendable compliance with alternative routes, which contributed to the faster completion of the project.

It also highlighted that the completed rehabilitation will enhance traffic flow and facilitate smoother movement between the Mainland and Island.

What you should know

Lagos State currently has several roads undergoing rehabilitation to improve the condition of its road network and enhance the experience for road users.

However, during these rehabilitation projects, roads are often temporarily or permanently closed to the public to facilitate faster and more efficient repairs. Some of these projects are overseen by the Lagos State government, while others fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Ministry of Works.

For instance, the Federal Ministry of Works began emergency repairs on the Eko Bridge today, September 16. This project will be executed in four phases, with traffic diverted to alternative routes for the next eight weeks.

Similarly, the Lagos State Government announced a temporary traffic diversion on Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, to accommodate ongoing construction, which took place on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25.

Additionally, a night traffic diversion was implemented by the Lagos State Government on the Sura Ramp inward Osborne from 10:00 PM on Wednesday, August 21, to 4:00 AM on Thursday, August 22, to facilitate asphalt laying.

These rehabilitation efforts are part of ongoing projects across the state, where road closures are essential to ensure quicker completion of repairs.