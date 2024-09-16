Nigeria’s largest container terminal, the APM terminal Apapa has recorded 25% increase in non-oil export cargoes in the first half of the year when compared to the same period of last year.

APM Terminals Apapa Manager, Mr. Steen Knudsen, described the importance of non-oil export cargo as a core aspect of the terminal’s operations in a statement released in Lagos on Monday.

He stated that APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal, has witnessed a steady increase in export volumes over the past four years.

The statement reads, “The terminal’s half-year (H1) export figures for non-oil cargo in 2024 stands at 51,000 TEUS, a rise of 25 percent Year-On-Year when compared with 47,000 TEUs for H1 2023.”

“Over the last four years, we have witnessed a steady growth in non-oil export cargo. In 2020, export volumes stood at 53,000 TEUs, in 2021 it rose to 63,000 TEUs and in 2022, 71,000 TEUs.”

“The greatest rise in exports was recorded in 2023, when volumes rose to 94,000 TEUs, an increase of 32 per cent”

APM Exporters’ forum

Knudsen mentioned that, to sustain growth in non-oil exports, APM Terminals Apapa would soon host its second exporters’ forum. He explained that the forum was aimed at supporting the Federal Government’s non-oil export drive by providing a platform for brainstorming with various exporting associations to address their challenges.

According to him, the goal is to facilitate more efficient export movement into the ports, noting that increased exports from Nigeria would lead to lower shipping costs as vessels wouldn’t return empty. He further stated that the terminal would continue collaborating with customers and relevant government agencies to support Nigerian exporters.

Knudsen added that the exporters’ forum, first launched in June, serves as a space for the terminal, its export customers, and shipping lines to discuss issues hindering the flow of export cargo into the port.

The Head of Commercial, Mr. Kayode Daniels, stated that the maiden forum launched in June was highly successful, noting that they received significant feedback from exporters on how to collaborate and streamline processes to boost export volumes.

He emphasized that timely handling is critical, especially with agro-export produce, as prolonged storage in containers can compromise cargo quality before reaching its destination.

Daniels added that the feedback from the forum would be used to enhance operations and processes related to non-oil exports, expressing confidence that working together could further strengthen the port’s export procedures.

Additionally, APM Terminals Nigeria’s Market and Commercial Intelligence Manager, Mr. Adetunji Igbaugba, highlighted the terminal’s culture of continuous improvement. He explained that one of the key methods for achieving this is by listening to their customers.