The Federal Government, through its Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), is offering Lagos residents the chance to convert their vehicles to CNG for free on Friday, September 13, from 3pm to 6pm, at six designated locations as part of Operation First Come, First Serve.

The first 50 vehicles that pass inspection at each of the six locations will be fitted with free CNG conversion kits, allowing owners to refuel at N230 per SCM of CNG at any NIPCO station, leading to significant savings compared to petrol.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, inviting Lagos residents to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader plan to promote cleaner energy, alleviate the financial strain caused by rising fuel prices, and support the transition to more eco-friendly transportation nationwide.

With CNG priced significantly lower than petrol, the conversion offers immediate financial relief for vehicle owners seeking a more affordable and sustainable fuel alternative amidst ongoing fuel price fluctuations.

Selected vehicle CNG conversion centres in Lagos

Below is a list of authorized vehicle CNG conversion centres in Lagos, along with their respective addresses:

Femadec

Km 42, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Majek Second Gate Stop, Abiju Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos.

Portland

No. 1, Ojota Interchange Terminal, Bayo Shodipo, Ojota, Lagos.

Mezovest

KM 23, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, opposite Kilimanjaro, beside Libmat Motors, by Abraham Adesanya Bus Stop.

Dana Motors

Dana Motors Ltd Kia Plaza, 117 Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Isolo, Lagos.

MBH Power

Km 5, Ikotun Road, Itamope, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Autogig

Plot 144b Gbagada Expressway, Gbagada, Lagos.

More insights

In addition to the CNG conversion exercise scheduled for Lagos on Friday, the PCNGI’s “Operation First Come, First Serve” initiative will also conduct conversion exercises in four other cities between Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, September 13, CNG conversions will take place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and Ibadan, Oyo State, from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The following day, Saturday, September 14, similar exercises will be held in Abuja and Kaduna between 3 PM and 6 PM.

It is important to note that the first 50 cars inspected at the designated CNG conversion centres in these cities will be eligible to receive free CNG kits, provided they pass the conversion process.

What you should know

In August 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu launched the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) to transform Nigeria’s transportation by introducing over 11,500 CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 conversion kits for petrol vehicles.

The initiative aimed to reduce reliance on petrol, stimulate local manufacturing, and create jobs, while also fostering technical skill development.

PCNGI also established a nationwide network of workshops to ease access to CNG technology and support the economy.

Key objectives included helping states adopt CNG buses for mass transit, financing CNG bus conversions for private operators, and encouraging investment in CNG infrastructure.

By June 2024, twelve new CNG stations were inaugurated in Lagos and Abuja in partnership with NNPC and NIPCO Gas.

In July 2024, PCNGi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to convert one million commercial vehicles to CNG by 2027, identifying 2,000 workshops for the project.