The Lagos State Government is set to launch the Omo-Eko App, a mobile application designed to provide real-time traffic updates and transit insights to residents and visitors in the state.

The app, now 90% complete, was reviewed during a stakeholders’ meeting, highlighting its role in advancing Lagos toward a smart city status.

This disclosure was contained in a statement shared by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, via his official X account on Friday.

According to the Commissioner, the Omo-Eko App will serve as a one-stop solution for transportation-related activities, offering features like real-time navigation, traffic updates, and essential information about the Ministry of Transportation and its agencies.

The app aims to simplify life for Lagos residents and commuters by providing timely updates on traffic, transit schedules, and other developments across the state.

“This cutting-edge application, now 90 percent complete, is designed to provide residents and visitors with a one-stop solution for all transportation-related activities and essential updates about Lagos State,” the statement read in part.

The statement highlighted that the app aligns seamlessly with the government’s overarching vision of leveraging technology to modernize Lagos’s urban transport system and enhance daily life for its citizens. Scheduled for launch soon, the app represents a pivotal step toward achieving efficient and user-centric urban mobility in the state.

The stakeholder engagement meeting brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), MTN, and other partners. This collaboration

With the Omo-Eko App, Lagosians can anticipate a smarter, more integrated approach to navigating the city’s bustling streets.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government’s overarching vision of leveraging technology to modernize Lagos’ urban transport system also includes the integration of CCTV technology into its transportation infrastructure.

According to the 2024 Lagos State Transport Policy, the government plans to install CCTV cameras at interchanges, bus stops, freight yards, and taxi parks within the next two years. This initiative aims to address mobility challenges and achieve transportation efficiency goals.

The policy highlights the role of these cameras in complementing the proposed modern Traffic Control Centre (TCC), enabling Automatic Incident Detection (AID) to reduce response times and improve traffic management. Real-time data from the cameras will also support the development of adaptive traffic management plans, ensuring smoother traffic flow and minimizing disruptions.

To oversee this system, the Lagos State Government will establish the Lagos Transport Police (LTP) in collaboration with the Nigerian Police. This new unit will safeguard transport facilities, manage the CCTV network, and operate local control centres at major interchanges.

Additionally, the policy integrates advanced technologies such as Variable Message Signs (VMS) to enhance emergency response capabilities.

Together, these measures aim to create a safer, more efficient transport network, improving the commuter experience and positioning Lagos as a model for urban transportation management.