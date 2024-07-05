The federal government, in collaboration with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has inaugurated twelve new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Lagos and Abuja.

The stations were launched on Thursday in the country’s capital and commercial hub, as part of the energy transition process aimed at shifting from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to more cost-effective natural gas.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, inaugurated several stations in Abuja and Lagos State on Thursday.

The newly commissioned stations in Abuja are located at Airport Road, Kubwa, Gaduwa, Olusegun Obasanjo Way Zone 1, Dei-Dei Junction, Duste-Bwari Road, and Gwagwalada.

In Lagos State, the stations are located at Lateef Jakende, Agidingbi, Agege Motor Road, Mushin, Lekki-Epe expressway, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa LGA and Mobile Road, Apapa.

These CNG stations, according to NNPC Ltd, feature advanced reciprocating and hydraulic booster compressors, ensuring a dispensing pressure of 200 bar of CNG to vehicles.

What NNPC is saying

In a statement on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the oil firm noted the following:

“Earlier today, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, commissioned some NNPC Retail Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Stations in Abuja, as part of the 12 CNG Stations simultaneously commissioned in Lagos and Abuja, on Thursday.

“The Board Chairman, NNPC Ltd, Chief Pius Akinyelure; GCEO NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari; Chairmen of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Gas and Petroleum Downstream; other Senior NNPC Management and several other dignitaries were present to witness yet another major step towards delivering a cleaner, cheaper and more sustainable energy source for Nigerians.”

What you should know

Following the removal of the fuel subsidy, President Bola Tinubu approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) as a substitute for petrol.

This initiative aims to reduce transportation costs and provide a more sustainable energy alternative for Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated that this initiative demonstrates the president’s commitment to mitigating the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

By promoting the use of compressed natural gas (CNG), the government seeks to lower energy costs for citizens and provide economic relief.

With the president’s approval, NNPC Ltd announced a partnership with NIPCO Gas Limited.

Together, they plan to develop CNG stations across the country to facilitate the widespread adoption of this alternative fuel.

The establishment of CNG stations is expected to play a crucial role in reducing transportation costs and ensuring a more stable and affordable energy supply for the nation.