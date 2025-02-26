The Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s pledge to complete the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project in 2025.

Ekpo pledged on Tuesday at the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja.

He noted that the AKK pipeline project when completed will enhance gas supplies for residential, industrial, and commercial use.

“The Obrikom, Obiafo, Oben (OB3) and Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline projects remain flagship initiatives of Nigeria’s national gas expansion drive.

“The 614-kilometer AKK pipeline, set for completion in 2025, will significantly enhance gas supply to key industrial and commercial hubs, stimulating industrialization, job creation, and investments in manufacturing and power generation,” he said.

He said the project will boost Nigeria’s drive towards being a leading gas-powered economy by 2030 under the Decade of Gas Initiative.

He stated that Nigeria’s gas sector has undergone transformation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He said the administration has made significant progress “in gas infrastructure development, policy reforms, and domestic gas utilization—all of which are shaping a new era for the sector.”

NNPCL, private sector commended for investment in gas

Ekpo commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its private sector partners for their investments in mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects.

“These partnerships have led to the establishment of five mini LNG plants—Prime LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, NGML/GasNexus LNG, and LNG Arete—in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.”

“These plants are designed to accelerate industrialization, economic growth, and energy accessibility by liquefying gas from existing pipelines and transporting it to areas in need, particularly in the Northern Region,” he added.

He said these investments are in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to boost the country’s economy through natural gas. He commended the leadership of the NNPCL for aligning with the President’s vision

“I also acknowledge the GCEO of NNPCL, Malam Mele Kyari, for his commitment to expanding these mini LNG projects across all geopolitical zones, aligning with President Tinubu’s vision of driving economic growth using natural gas.

“The Federal Government is actively attracting investments in LNG, CNG, and gas-to-chemicals, creating a business-friendly environment that fosters industrialization, job creation, and energy security for a cleaner and more prosperous future.”

He further noted that the government’s nationwide promotion of gas mobility was in response to the removal of petrol subsidies, to create cheaper transportation alternatives.

“In response to the 2023 fuel subsidy removal and the subsequent petrol price surge, we initiated a nationwide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) programme to provide cost-effective and environmentally friendly transportation alternatives.

“With over 100,000 vehicles targeted for conversion and a $200 million investment in CNG infrastructure, this programme is a critical step toward reducing transportation costs and promoting energy sustainability.”

What you should know

Last year, the NNPCL said the AKK gas pipeline Project would be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

However, Ekpo was not specific yesterday about what quarter of the year the project would be delivered.

The AKK gas pipeline project runs from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Kano, delivering gas to major cities like Abuja and Kaduna along the route; it is considered a key project to boost Nigeria’s industrialization by providing gas for power generation, industries, and residential use.