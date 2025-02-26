The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, has stated that the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has placed an additional burden on the Nigerian military.

Abubakar made this remark at the opening of the First Quarter Meeting with Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, and Commanders on Wednesday in Abuja, highlighting the security implications of the withdrawal of the three countries under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The CAS explained that the withdrawal of these Sahelian states has disrupted existing security frameworks in the region, particularly affecting multinational security collaborations.

According to him, this development has direct consequences for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which plays a crucial role in countering Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) across Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

“With AES member states opting out and Chad considering withdrawal, the MNJTF’s capacity to conduct joint operations is now significantly affected,” Abubakar stated.

He added that Nigeria’s military, particularly the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), would now have to take on an even greater role in securing the region, necessitating a more robust, agile, and adaptive response.

Strategic Military Response

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that given the heightened security challenges, Abubakar emphasized the need to strengthen operational readiness, enhance inter-agency coordination, and leverage advanced air power.

“Strengthening operational readiness, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and leveraging advanced air power will be critical in mitigating these evolving threats as we progress through 2025,” he said.

He also noted that the Sahel region has remained a hotspot for terrorism and insurgency, with Al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist groups exploiting weak governance structures to expand their influence. The porous borders in the Lake Chad Basin have further enabled extremist elements to sustain their activities, posing a persistent threat to regional stability.

Security Threats in the Gulf of Guinea

Beyond the Sahel, Abubakar acknowledged that the Gulf of Guinea remains vulnerable to maritime crimes such as piracy and illegal oil bunkering. He stressed that sustained aerial surveillance and stronger regional cooperation are necessary to bolster maritime security in the region.

“Addressing these challenges requires a unified approach, emphasizing coordinated air operations, intelligence sharing, and strategic partnerships,” he added.

Projecting NAF Operations for 2025

The Air Chief stated that the ongoing meeting provides an opportunity to review Nigeria’s security landscape in 2024, critically assess operational successes and challenges, and project actionable strategies for NAF operations in 2025.

“As the senior leadership of the Nigerian Air Force, we shoulder the vital responsibility of ensuring the effective deployment of air power in support of national security objectives,” Abubakar said.

He commended the dedication and resilience of NAF personnel and urged commanders to engage in discussions with commitment and foresight as they plan for the coming year.