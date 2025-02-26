Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the conversion of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, into a University of Agriculture and Agribusiness.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Akure.

Aiyedatiwa explained that the decision followed a review of the initial proposal by the former administration to upgrade the polytechnic to a University of management science and technology.

According to the governor, the university will serve as a model for the state government’s agricultural and food security revolution initiative.

He added that the government would set up a committee to outline the modalities for implementing the conversion.

“This is to ensure that the transition does not negatively affect the current students and staff of the institution,” Aiyedatiwa said.

N15 billion youth-focused agriculture initiative

The governor also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and a private investor to inject N15 billion into a youth-focused agriculture initiative.

He stated that the MoU establishes an agreement between the government and AgroMall Discovery and Extension Limited for the Young Ranchers Agricultural Cluster Development Programme.

The initiative will focus on practical farming for young people and hands-on training for students in agriculture and related operations.

Implementation across three agricultural clusters

Aiyedatiwa further noted that the company would utilize five hectares of land in each of the three clusters in the state, with three higher institutions—including the newly upgraded RUGIPO—serving as pilot host beneficiaries.

“The initiative will focus on practical farming for young people and practical training for students in agriculture and agriculture-related operations.

“Aside from training the students, each of the three institutions to be used as hosts also stands to benefit a percentage from the proceeds of the operations,” he added.

In addition, Aiyedatiwa approved an agreement with BBA Consult for the development and deployment of a secured ICT system aimed at enhancing state resource planning and management, ultimately boosting revenue generation.

More Insight

Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO) is a well-established tertiary institution in Ondo State, Nigeria. Founded in 1979 as The Polytechnic, Owo, it was later renamed in 2003 in honor of Chief Rufus Foluso Giwa, a prominent industrialist and philanthropist.

Over the years, the institution has built a strong reputation for providing technical, vocational, and entrepreneurial education, significantly contributing to manpower development in Nigeria. As one of the country’s leading polytechnics, RUGIPO has offered National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs across various fields.

Despite its contributions, RUGIPO—like many Nigerian polytechnics—has faced challenges such as underfunding, infrastructural decay, and limited research opportunities.

The decision to upgrade RUGIPO into a University of Agriculture and Agribusiness is aimed at repositioning the institution for greater impact, particularly in agricultural development, food security, and agribusiness innovation.