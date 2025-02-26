The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, has said that the federal government is committed to improving gas infrastructure to boost access to energy for millions of Nigerians.

Kyari made the assertion while speaking at the 2025 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja on Tuesday, where he delivered an address on the theme: “Africa’s Energy Renaissance: Unlocking Opportunities for Global Investors”

According to a statement issued by the NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, Kyari acknowledged the fact that over “70 per cent of Nigeria’s population lacks access to clean cooking fuel, and more than 50 per cent remains without reliable electricity.”

Kyari said gas infrastructure development is crucial to addressing these energy deficits and driving Nigeria’s trillion-dollar economy.

He noted that the NNPC Ltd is spearheading efforts to deliver gas to domestic industries and power plants, while also expanding infrastructure to boost economic growth.

Nigeria to Drive Africa’s Energy Renaissance

The NNPC Chief also reaffirmed Nigeria’s pivotal role in the global energy landscape, emphasizing that Africa is the next frontier for meeting global energy demands.

He noted that Nigeria’s status as the continent’s largest oil and gas producer will unlock vast opportunities for global investors.

“Nigeria poised to take a leading role in unlocking the continent’s full potential in terms of natural gas. The NNPC Ltd is leading the charge in delivering gas to domestic gas-based industries and power plants while building the needed infrastructure to ultimately bolster economic growth,” the GCEO stated.

Kyari attributed the renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector to reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, including fiscal incentives under an Executive Order on Oil & Gas.

According to him, these policies have led to increased Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) and attracted foreign investments back into the country.

“Today, investors are increasingly recognizing that investing in Nigeria, particularly in the oil and gas sector, offers not only the potential for solid returns but also a stable fiscal environment that promises long-term profitability,” Kyari stated.

The theme of this year’s Nigeria International Energy Summit is, “Bridging Continents: Connecting Investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential.”

