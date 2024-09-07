The Nigerian Presidency confirmed that President Bola Tinubu has received a memo from Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and the Official Spokesperson of the President, detailing his decision to take an indefinite leave of absence due to personal and health reasons.

This was disclosed in a statement from the Presidency on September 7, 2024, shared via its WhatsApp platform.

According to the statement, the President accepts Ngelale’s reasons for the leave, fully understands them, and sympathizes with the circumstances that have led to his decision.

Presidency Wishes Ngelale Well

Earlier today, Ngelale disclosed that he has tendered an indefinite leave of absence from national service under the federal government.

He made this known in a statement on September 7, 2024, linking his decision to family medical concerns.

Ajuri, who also serves as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen, stated that his choice was based on pressing, undisclosed health issues.

He emphasized that he needed to address medical matters currently affecting his immediate family.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision—entailing a pause in my duties as Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action; and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen—was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days, as a vexing medical situation has worsened at home,” he stated.

Presidency Reacts

According to the Presidency, the President has extended his heartfelt prayers and best wishes to Ngelale and his family during this challenging time, hoping for a speedy recovery and full restoration to the health concerns.

The statement, signed by the “Presidency,” partly reads:

“The President acknowledges his tireless efforts and dedication in serving the nation and thanks him for the remarkable contributions he has made in his various capacities, particularly in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action and other key initiatives.

“The President wishes him well in all his future endeavours.

“During this period, we kindly ask that the privacy of Chief Ngelale and his family be respected.”

What You Should Know

Ngelale previously served as Senior Special Adviser on Public Affairs to former President Muhammadu Buhari and as a spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 Nigerian presidential elections.

Prior to his political appointments, he worked as a senior reporter and presenter at Africa Independent Television and Channels Television.

In politics, Ngelale played a significant role in presenting Tinubu positively to Nigerians and the international community through his press releases and media interviews.

Another significant role he played under Tinubu was as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, an office created to advance the federal government’s climate and green economic initiatives.

Nairametrics previously reported that following the announcement on May 19, 2024, Ngelale was mandated to lead this initiative as part of a larger presidential committee, chaired by President Tinubu himself.

The established Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions is responsible for coordinating and overseeing all policies and programs related to climate action and green economic development.

The committee comprises notable figures from various sectors, including government officials, CEOs of institutions, and representatives from key ministries.