The spokesperson for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada, announced on Thursday that the service collected N277.5 billion in import duties for the month of August.

Maiwada shared this information during the monthly press conference organized by the Strategic Communication Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC), which was hosted by the NCS in Abuja.

He further highlighted that the service also collected N15.8 billion in excise duties, reinforcing its commitment to optimizing revenue generation.

In addition, Maiwada noted that as part of the NCS’s efforts to curb smuggling, the service recorded 83 seizures across various commands.

He said, “The seizure also includes 1,014 parcels of cannabis sativa, 23 vehicles, and other contraband, with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N975,066,791.65.”

“The NCS also intensified its “Operation Whirlwind” (OPWW) to combat the smuggling of petroleum products, especially in border states.”

“The operation over the months has led to the interception of seven PMS trucks, the sealing of 12 retail outlets, and the seizure of 466,000 litres of PMS and 23 vehicles,”

He explained that investigations had resulted in the prosecution of seven suspects, while three marketers were fined by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). Additionally, sealed filling stations were handed over for further action.

Briefing from the Police Force

During the briefing, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, emphasized that backdating firearm licenses to bypass the ban on firearms remains fraudulent.

He warned that individuals should not be deceived by those who backdate firearm licenses, stressing that such actions are illegal and that the licenses issued in this manner are still considered fake. Adejobi urged the public not to be complicit in criminal offenses related to firearms.

The spokesperson stated that the police force will take an aggressive approach in cracking down on the possession of illegal firearms across the country.

He also revealed that the force had arrested 97 members of the proscribed Shiite group after a confrontation with the police, during which two officers lost their lives.

The spokesperson issued a stern warning, stating that any attacks on police officers or other security personnel while they are performing their constitutional duties will not be tolerated.