The China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) has revealed that the Lagos Blue Line has transported over 1.6 million passengers since it began operations.

CRCC Chairman, Mr. Dai Hegen, shared this during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who visited the company in Beijing on Monday as part of his official visit to China, ahead of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit, scheduled for September 4-6.

The disclosure was included in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, which also noted that the Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan railways, built by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), have transported approximately 9 million passengers.

In his remarks, Mr. Hegen said, “The Abuja-Kaduna Railway and Lagos-Ibadan Railway have transported approximately 9 million passengers and 180 tonnes of cargo. Additionally, the Lagos Blue Line has carried over 1.6 million passengers.”

It is pertinent to note that the rail lines mentioned by CRCC’s Chairman in his remarks were handled by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a subsidiary of CRCC, which also operates the Lagos Blue Line.

More insights

The statement also noted that President Tinubu, while discussing with CRCC’s team, acknowledged the company’s critical role in Nigeria’s infrastructure development, particularly its ongoing railway projects.

He highlighted the importance of completing the Ibadan-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano railway segments, stressing that their timely execution is essential for improving connectivity within Nigeria and promoting economic integration across West Africa.

The President also reassured the public of the government’s commitment to finishing these projects, reinforcing confidence in Nigeria’s infrastructure progress.

”It is equally very important that we give assurances to the Nigerian people across our local communities that the Ibadan-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano railway segments will be completed and done to the satisfaction of Nigeria and West Africa at large,” President Tinubu said.

What you should know

The Lagos Blue Line metro rail, spanning 27 kilometres, is a key component of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system.

The first phase, a 13-kilometer stretch from Lagos Marina to Mile 2, was completed in 2023 and commenced commercial operations in September of the same year.

Built and operated by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the Blue Line transported 583,000 passengers within its first four months of service, from September 4, 2023, to January 4, 2024. By April 2024, CCECC reported that over 1 million passengers had been transported on 9,322 train rides in 219 days of safe operation.

With CRCC’s Chairman, Mr. Dai Hegen, disclosing that 1.6 million passengers had used the Blue Line by September 2, 2024, it shows a gradual increase in ridership. However, this figure remains below the state government’s initial projection of 150,000 daily passengers at the start of operations.

Recently, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line, a key step in securing a 3-year operational license for the electric rail system.

However, many experts have raised concerns about the NRC’s dual role as both an operator and a regulator in the sector, questioning the fairness and efficiency of a player in the industry also acting as a regulator.

Meanwhile, Phase 2 of the Blue Line, which will extend the rail system further to Okokomaiko, is currently under construction by CCECC, reflecting ongoing efforts to expand the city’s mass transit infrastructure.