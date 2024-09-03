New Zealand will increase its international visitor levy from NZ$35 to NZ$100 starting October 1st, 2024.

The increase is supposed to fund conservation efforts and support tourism.

Though the tourism sector has concerns about its effect on visitor numbers.

This decision, as reported by TravelBiz, was announced by the government, informing that the levy will increase from NZ$35 to NZ$100 (about N98,565 based on the current official rate), representing a 185.7% increase in cost for international visitors.

This move, according to the government, seeks to have tourists support public services and maintain their experience in New Zealand. But ultimately, this has led to criticism from the tourism sector, which worries it may reduce international visitor numbers.

What To Know

The International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy, which applies to tourists, working holidaymakers, and some students and workers, was introduced to support conservation efforts and tourism infrastructure.

Reports inform that the increased levy will now directly contribute to the upkeep of national parks, improve visitor facilities, and enhance public services that benefit both tourists and residents.

“By paying this fee, visitors are helping to preserve New Zealand’s stunning landscapes and unique biodiversity,” a government spokesperson said.

Reason For Increase

‘The hike in the tourism fee is a response to the growing strain on New Zealand’s infrastructure and natural environment due to high visitor numbers,’ reports reveal.

More findings expose that the original levy, implemented in July 2019, has not kept pace with rising costs associated with tourism-related services. New Zealand, similar to other popular destinations, faces challenges in managing tourism’s environmental impact, including overcrowded attractions and increased demand on public resources.

The Sector’s Reactions

The tourism industry has expressed concerns that the fee increase could deter potential visitors. Despite this, government officials are optimistic that the higher levy will not diminish New Zealand’s allure as a premier travel destination.

“The fee remains competitive compared to other countries and will help ensure that visitors continue to enjoy high-quality experiences while protecting our environment,” the spokesperson added.

Commitment to Sustainable Tourism

The adjustment, as envisioned by the government, reinforces New Zealand’s commitment to sustainable tourism. The increased fee, according to reports, ‘is part of a broader strategy to manage visitor impacts and ensure the long-term preservation of the country’s natural beauty.’

By investing in conservation and infrastructure, New Zealand aims to balance welcoming tourists with protecting its environment for future generations.

While the rise in New Zealand’s tourism levy has stirred concerns within the sector, the government has established that their focus remains on sustainable travel and environmental stewardship.

The increased fee is seen as essential for preserving the country’s natural charm and maintaining its status as a top travel destination.