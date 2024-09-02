The Civil Defence Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has issued a warning to the public, urging them to disregard recent online publications falsely claiming to provide recruitment timelines for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and updates on the ongoing Federal Fire Service (FFS) recruitment.

This clarification was contained in an official statement released by Ja’afaru Ahmed, Secretary to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, aimed at correcting the misinformation and alerting the public to potential scams.

In the statement, the Board emphasized that the online publications in question, which purported to provide timelines for NIS recruitment and updates on the Federal Fire Service recruitment, did not originate from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board.

“The attention of the Civil Defence Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has been drawn to two online publications informing the general public of a purported timeline for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as well as a public notice on the ongoing Federal Fire Service (FFS) recruitment.

“The Board wishes to inform the general public that the purported online publications did not emanate from the Board and, as such, should be disregarded,” the statement read in part.

Furthermore, the statement served as a cautionary notice to the public, warning them about the activities of fake recruitment syndicates and racketeers who may be attempting to exploit unsuspecting individuals.

Also, the Board wishes to warn members of the public to be wary of the activities of fake recruitment syndicates and racketeers.

The Board wishes to reiterate that the recruitment exercise into the Federal Fire Service is currently ongoing and that the shortlisted candidates will be duly notified of the next stage of the exercise through the phone numbers and email addresses they provided during the process of registration.

The Board expressed concern over these fraudulent activities, advising people to be vigilant and not fall prey to these scams.

The statement highlighted, “The Board wishes to warn members of the public to be wary of the activities of fake recruitment syndicates and racketeers.”

More insights

In addition to addressing the false publications, the CDCFIB provided an update on the legitimate recruitment process for the Federal Fire Service.

The Board confirmed that the recruitment exercise is ongoing and reassured applicants that they will be notified of the next stage through the contact details provided during registration.

The statement emphasized, “The recruitment exercise into the Federal Fire Service is currently ongoing, and the shortlisted candidates will be duly notified of the next stage of the exercise through the phone numbers and email addresses they provided during the process of registration.”

The statement further highlighted the importance of relying on official communications from the CDCFIB for accurate and up-to-date information.