The federal government through the Ministry of Interior has ordered an investigation into the poor feeding conditions of some inmates in the Afokang Custodial Centre in Calabar.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this disclosure in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Babatunde Alao, on Sunday.

The statement noted that a recent video report circulating on Facebook claims that inmates at the Custodial Centre are being subjected to inhumane conditions, including being served inadequately prepared beans for breakfast.

Alao said the Minister takes grave exception to the disturbing video report and has ordered a probe into the incident.

“The Honourable Minister of Interior, Hon. (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has taken grave exception to a disturbing video report on Facebook alleging that inmates at Afokang Custodial Centre in Calabar are being subjected to inhumane treatment, including being served poorly cooked beans as breakfast.

“The Minister views this incident as a serious breach of the standards of care and dignity to which inmates are entitled.

“He has directed a comprehensive and urgent investigation into this matter, and those responsible will be held accountable,” the statement read in part.

Poor Welfare of Inmates won’t be tolerated

In addition, Alao reported that Tunji-Ojo issued a stern warning, emphasizing that any deficiencies in the quality of food, sanitation, and overall welfare of inmates will not be tolerated.

He further stated that the service must uphold the dignity and respect owed to all inmates.

“The Minister warns that any lapses in the quality of food, sanitation, and welfare of inmates will not be tolerated, adding that the service must ensure inmates are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

“The Minister of Interior will not condone any form of mistreatment or neglect of individuals in custody.

“The findings of the investigation will be made public, and necessary disciplinary actions will be taken,” the statement added.

What you should know

Since his assumption into office, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has repeatedly stated that reforms of the correctional centres in the country are part of the lead agenda of his ministry.

Months later, the Minister ordered the freedom of about 4,086 inmates from the custodial centres whose detainment was due to their inability to pay their bail fees.

Tunji-Ojo shared that the federal government paid the sum of N500 million raised from the private sector and civil society.

He also mentioned that his ministry spends about N3 million feeding about 4,000 inmates daily across the country.