Major Nigerian airlines, under the Airline Operators of Nigeria, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boeing to enhance aircraft acquisition, safety practices, and other key aspects of the aviation industry.

The delegation, led by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, finalized the agreement on Wednesday in Seattle, Washington.

This development was announced via a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) account on of the Aviation Minister on Thursday.

This signing followed an invitation from Boeing, which sought to strengthen its partnership with Nigerian airline operators.

According to the Minister’s statement, the MOU not only focuses on improving aircraft acquisition but also includes provisions for technical support, operational efficiency, leadership training, safety collaboration, and consultations to expand airport capabilities in Nigeria.

“Yesterday, in Seattle, State of Washington in the USA, I led a delegation of the Executives of major airlines in Nigeria under the auspices of Airline Operators of Nigeria and other important stakeholders in the civil aviation ecosystem in Nigeria to sign an important Memorandum of Understanding with THE BOEING Company, one of the major aircraft manufacturers in the world,” the statement read in part.

Key Provisions of the MoU

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covers nine critical aspects of the aviation sector, as outlined by the Aviation Minister. This comprehensive agreement is designed to address key areas that will significantly enhance the efficiency, safety, and growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Below is an overview of what the MoU entails:

Aircraft Acquisition Support: Boeing will use its network of financiers and lessors to help Nigerian airlines acquire newer generation aircraft, modernizing their fleets.

Technical Support: Enhanced technical support will be provided for integrating new or used Boeing aircraft into existing operations, ensuring smooth transitions.

Operational and Business Training: Boeing will offer training to improve airline operations and business models, boosting efficiency and profitability.

Access to Technical Data: Nigerian airlines will gain access to Boeing’s maintenance documents, engineering drawings, and other critical data to streamline maintenance practices.

On-Site Technical Support: Boeing will establish Field Services Representation in Nigeria or nearby, providing immediate technical assistance to airlines.

Leadership Development: Boeing will provide leadership training to help Nigerian airlines strengthen their executive teams and leadership pipelines.

Safety and Efficiency Collaboration: Boeing will work with airlines to enhance safety and operational efficiency in in-flight operations, maintenance, and engineering.

Safety Oversight: Boeing will collaborate with NCAA, NSIB, and ICAO to strengthen safety oversight and regulatory compliance in the region.

What you should know

In recent months, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo has been laying the foundation to enable Nigerian domestic airlines to obtain aircraft under more favourable terms, mirroring practices seen in other regions globally.

Central to his efforts is the pursuit of dry lease agreements that would allow Nigerian carriers to procure planes from international lessors and manufacturers.

Earlier in his tenure, Keyamo identified two major challenges: the requirement for insurance to be sourced from international markets before aircraft can be brought into Nigeria on dry-lease terms, and the conditions set forth by the Aviation Working Group—co-chaired by Airbus and Boeing—mandating that Nigeria must amend its legal framework to prevent courts from hindering lessors’ ability to repossess aircraft.

The Working Group highlighted that the practice of airlines using court orders to block lessors from reclaiming aircraft from defaulting airlines violates the Cape Town Convention, which Nigeria has both signed and ratified.

Addressing these issues is essential to removing Nigeria from the blacklist and ensuring that domestic airlines can fully engage in the global aircraft leasing market.

Furthermore, another key initiative being championed by the Nigerian Aviation Minister to advance the nation’s aviation sector is the establishment of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for wide-bodied aircraft within Nigeria.