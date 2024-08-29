The Bankers’ Committee has announced the completion of the restoration and upgrading of facilities at the National Theatre. The renovation commenced in July 2021 following approval by the Federal Government and the subsequent handover of the national edifice to the Bankers’ Committee.

The Committee embarked on this restoration to unlock the immense potential in the creative sector for the teeming population of Nigerian youth. The new-look National Theatre, when operational, will create jobs, generate income, and grow foreign exchange earnings, thereby becoming a creative and entertainment hub providing much-needed community spaces for Nigerian youth to explore and thrive.

The renovation works cover different spaces, including the 4,000-seater main bowl, over 3,000-seater banquet hall, 2-nos. exhibition halls, 3-nos. cinemas, VIP spaces, actors’ changing rooms, industrial kitchen, over 300 new toilet cubicles, clinic, fire station, lobbies within the four National Theatre entrances and extensive roof repairs.

Speaking during a tour of the monument in Lagos on Wednesday, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank Group representing Bankers’ Committee, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman disclosed that at the commencement of the project, “we were shocked at the scale of the work that needed to be done, but we were also impressed by the possibilities that it represented. This is one of the largest scaled projects of its kind anywhere on the continent.” He added that the standard to which the edifice has been restored is world class.

“The renovation of the National Theatre by the Bankers Committee showcases what is possible with the power of patriotism and collective responsibility on the part of the private sector in partnering with the Federal and Lagos state governments, to reignite hope and revive some of our national monuments and assets” he said.

The facilities were upgraded to match with the best standards of theatre and performance in the world. The upgrading includes the replacement of the entire Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, upgrade of the fire safety standards, power, replacement of the water supply and sewage systems, upgrading of interior design with the installations of Audio Video Lighting (AVL), world stage engineering system, 17 passenger lifts, solar power, new furniture for spaces and restoration of artworks including those on the internal wall panels and the building façade. External works supporting the National Theatre were also carried out in the refurbishment of the 3 entrance gatehouses, constructions of 4 themed landscapes, car park block (250 cars), the ring road, and installation of external street lightings and CCTV cameras.

Speaking during the tour, Mrs Kafilat Araoye, Managing Director Lotus Bank Ltd also representing Bankers Committee, described the renovation of the National Theatre as a rebirth of a National Treasure and a restoration of our Culture and Heritage. “We are very excited about the completion of the renovation and upgrade of facilities of the National Theatre, we are indeed very proud of the work we have done here.”

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu in his statement said that “Upon completion, the Wole Soyinka Center for Culture and the Creative Arts (National Theatre) will not only be for arts, tourism and culture, but will also provide a venue for the international community to convene for conferences and enjoy world class performances”.

The National Arts Theatre was constructed by the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon and completed in 1976 by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. The completion coincided with hosting the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC 77) in January 1977.