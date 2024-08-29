Afam Osigwe (SAN) has been sworn-in as the 32nd president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for a two-year term.

The transition of leadership from the outgoing president, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN), to Afam Osigwe took place in Lagos on August 29th, 2024, and was virtually monitored by a Nairametrics analyst.

Certificates of return were presented to Osigwe and other national officers by the NBA Election Committee.

The Nigerian Bar Association

Afam Osigwe (SAN) was elected as the new president of the association in July this year.

Maikyau’s tenure as president of the NBA ends today, August 29th, 2024.

The NBA renews its national leadership every two years through elections. The tenure of elected officials of the NBA runs for two years and is non-renewable.

Results at the end of the NBA National Officers election via electronic voting on July 21, 2024, showed that Osigwe, a former General Secretary of the association, won with 20,435 votes.

The Chairman of the NBA Institute of Continuing Legal Education board, Mr. Tobenna Erojikwe, trailed him by scoring 10,998 votes, while Mr. Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN) came third with 9,018 votes.

The final results of the NBA 2024 elections were formally announced in July at the NBA House Auditorium, Plot 1101 Muhammadu Buhari Way, Abuja, though the contenders disputed the electoral process that eventually produced Osigwe.

Osigwe expressed gratitude for the privilege and honor of being entrusted with the responsibility of piloting the affairs of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from the end of August 2024.

“The outcome of the 2024 NBA National Officers Election is a testament to our collective commitment to advancing the cause of justice, upholding the rule of law, and fostering a vibrant and inclusive legal community,” he said.

He had also appreciated his colleagues, Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN) and Tobenna Erojikwe, for their dedication to the legal profession and democratic process.

Handover

After the certificate of return were given to the new leaders on Thursday, Maikyau administered the oath of office to Osigwe and others, thereby officially passing the mantle of leadership to the latter.

Osigwe vowed to discharge his duties faithfully.

Brief Profile of Osigwe

According to information on his LinkedIn page, Osigwe was called to the Bar in Nigeria in September 1999. He became a Notary Public of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2006.

He holds a Master of Laws degree (LL.M) from the University of Jos (2010) and another Master of Laws (LL.M) degree in Transnational Commercial Practice from the Centre for International Legal Studies, Austria (in collaboration with Lazarski University, Poland), among other qualifications.

He served as Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (2010-12), General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (2014-16), member of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (2014-16), member of the General Council of the Bar (2015-present), and member of the Council of Legal Education (2015-18). He is also a Life Member of the Body of Benchers of Nigeria (2015-present).

He is a member of the International Bar Association, Nigerian Institute of Management, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), Institute of Chartered Mediators & Conciliators, and an Associate Member of the American Bar Association. He was conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in December 2020.

Osigwe leads LAW FORTE, a firm of legal practitioners, arbitrators, and notaries. The firm specializes in a wide range of legal services, including banking and commercial transactions, corporate services, commercial and financial practice, cross-border commercial practice, intellectual property practice, money laundering, and financial crimes litigation.