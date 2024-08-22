The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for better funding for Nigerian magistrates and court workers, emphasizing its importance for effective justice delivery in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the outgoing NBA president, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, on August 21, 2024.

Maikyau praised all arms of government for the enactment of the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc..) Act, 2024, but advocated for magistrates to be included in the definition of judicial officers so they can benefit from the fringe benefits outlined for judges.

Better Funding

Nairametrics previously interviewed senior lawyers who called for improving conditions at the lowest courts, citing it as part of the measures to curb corruption.

Recall that the National Assembly passed a bill to review the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders, with the Chief Justice of Nigeria expected to earn at least N5.39 million in total monthly salary and allowances.

On August 13, 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed into law the Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Allowances Bill, 2024.

The act prescribes salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits for judicial officials to end prolonged stagnation and reflect current socio-economic realities.

What the NBA is Saying

Maikyau stated that while he applauds the Legislature and the Executive for enacting the bill, the National and State Houses of Assembly should seriously consider including magistrates within the definition of judicial officers in the Constitution during the ongoing Constitutional review.

“Magistrates across the country are responsible for handling most criminal matters at the lower level of society, and the institution of the magistracy across the states needs to be strengthened and better funded to help improve grassroots justice delivery and curb the menace of criminal activities in our society,” he stated.

He added that other judiciary staff, including registrars, legal assistants, and other court workers, must also be catered for, “if the improvement of the welfare of Justices and Judges is to make any meaningful impact on the overall justice delivery process in the courts.”

Maikyau stressed that while the advocacy continues, the umbrella body of lawyers appreciates the achievements thus far and is prepared to do more work to achieve a holistic improvement in the welfare of all court workers.

“The review of judicial remuneration is by no means the end of our advocacy for judicial reform.

“Going forward, the focus of the NBA will be on identifying and responding to issues that are fundamental to the continued strengthening of the judiciary. These include matters of appointment, discipline, and elevation of judicial officers,” he stated.

What you should know: At a recent summit, judiciary stakeholders agreed to address specific challenges in the justice sector, including judicial appointments, administration, funding, and budgeting.

At the summit, it was agreed that the government would focus on reducing case delays and inefficiencies and minimizing technicalities and Supreme Court cases, among others.