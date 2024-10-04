A public interest group, the Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy, has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to sanction lawyers allegedly leading incessant attacks on Nigeria’s judiciary.

The head of Legal Services for the group, Kalu Kalu Agu, Esq., disclosed this on Friday, October 4, 2024, at a World Press Conference attended by Nairametrics.

The group maintained that it is unhealthy for the justice sector when there are ongoing attacks on Nigeria’s judiciary by aggrieved individuals over court decisions.

NBA Advised on Sanction Moves

Agu stated that reports of lawyers heavily criticizing judges and allegedly attacking their character after losing cases in court are uncalled for.

Agu called on the Nigerian Bar Association to rise to the occasion and “sanction erring lawyers who attack judges to allegedly massage their egos after losing cases in court.”

He stressed that it is the duty of the NBA to shield the bench from unfounded criticisms, as judges cannot respond to or defend themselves against these criticisms; they must remain impartial and silent, even in the face of unfair attacks.

“The Nigerian Bar Association must ensure its members uphold judicial integrity, promote public trust in the justice system, and educate clients and the public on the judicial process.

“If the Nigerian Bar Association fails to protect the bench, these incessant attacks on judges by lawyers will damage the reputation of the legal profession, cause it to lose credibility, undermine public confidence in the justice system, and compromise justice.

“The Nigerian Bar Association must stand united to support judges in their quest for justice and promote a culture of respect for the judiciary.

“We, therefore, call on the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee to take action against lawyers who indulge in this harmful practice of attacking judges in Nigeria,” Agu said.

Agu explained that every lawyer must demonstrate respect for the judiciary, integrity in legal practice, and a commitment to justice, adding that doing so will strengthen the legal profession, foster a positive reputation, uphold the rule of law, and ensure a fair justice system for all.

Furthermore, the group recommended appropriate channels for lawyers to report corruption allegations against judges.

The group stated that appeals and petitions to the National Judicial Council are two major lawful ways to report alleged corruption against judges.

“We encourage lawyers and litigants to follow established channels to ventilate their grievances. Apart from exercising their constitutional right of appeal, they can also petition the National Judicial Council against any judge for judicial misconduct, allegations of bias, corruption, etc.,” he said.

He posited that it is the job of the National Judicial Council to investigate and ascertain the veracity of allegations against judicial officers, not social media.

More Insights

This advocacy comes days after the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, called on justice sector stakeholders to work more diligently to improve public perception of the Nigerian judiciary.

At the legal year opening of the apex court on September 30, 2024, Kekere-Ekun emphasized that the attitudes of some individuals in the justice sector are sometimes less than salutary, contributing to the current image deficit of the country’s legal system.

She stated clearly that henceforth, there will be consequences for any act of indiscretion that could bring the judiciary into disrepute.

She advised lawyers to abide by the rules and ethics guiding the practice of the legal profession.