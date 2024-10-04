MeCure Industries Plc has announced the successful acquisition of a 10% equity stake in the company by Zrosk Investment Management Ltd.

This development was announced on October 4, 2024, through a disclosure on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), signed by Ifedamola Oluwasegun, the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

According to the disclosure, the transaction was conducted off-market and has since been finalized with approval from the NGX, officially making Zrosk Investment a key shareholder in MeCure.

The investment will reinforce MeCure’s financial foundation and fast-track its growth strategy, positioning the company for expanded operations within Nigeria’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Implications of the Acquisition:

More than a financial boost, Zrosk’s involvement signals a shared ambition to expand MeCure’s footprint and deepen its impact on the healthcare landscape in Nigeria.

MeCure CEO, Arjun Udani, welcomed Zrosk Investment Management Ltd. as a significant shareholder, remarking:

“This investment highlights the confidence in our long-term vision and our commitment to providing quality healthcare solutions for millions of Nigerians. With Zrosk’s partnership, we are well-positioned to drive forward our ambitious expansion plans and further contribute to the healthcare sector in Nigeria and beyond.”

Zrosk’s Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Samson Esemuede, also expressed his confidence in MeCure’s future on the Nigerian stock market, stating:

“We see the stock market as a theater for transformation, and MeCure Industries is poised to become a dominant player in the pharmaceutical value chain across Africa. MeCure’s focus on building local pharmaceutical capacity is particularly attractive to us.”

Esemuede further emphasized the company’s ability to offer affordable therapeutic solutions, adding:

“Our analysis shows that MeCure can provide critical healthcare products at competitive costs, driving accessibility across Nigeria’s population. We are excited to be part of this journey and to support MeCure’s current and future growth plans.”

According to the disclosure, this acquisition will help MeCure enhance operational efficiencies and gain greater access to resources, positioning it for a stronger market presence.

MeCure’s Performance

Based in Lagos, MeCure is one of the leading players in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector. For over a decade, the company has leveraged innovation and cutting-edge technology to advance the practice of medicine.

In its 2024 second-quarter results, MeCure Industries reported a pre-tax profit of N1.33 billion, a modest 0.95% increase from the N1.32 billion recorded in 2023.

The company’s revenue climbed by 38.61% year-over-year from N12.3 billion reported the previous year to N17.1 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

This acquisition is expected to increase the share price of Mecure in the stock market, as it has jumped by over 8% already towards market close on October 4, 2024.