Consumer goods selloff wipes N1.76 trillion from NGX as market extends losses

The Nigerian equities market extended its decline on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, as heavy selling in consumer goods stocks and selected large-cap counters wiped approximately N1.76 trillion off market capitalisation.

The Nigerian equities market extended its decline on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, as heavy selling in consumer goods stocks and selected large-cap counters wiped approximately N1.76 trillion off market capitalisation.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined 1.12% to close at 243,967.09 points, down from 246,723.57 points recorded on Tuesday.

Consequently, market capitalisation fell to N157.49 trillion from N159.26 trillion previously, as investors continued to lock in gains following the market’s record rally earlier in the week.

The latest decline marked the second consecutive session of losses after Monday’s record close of 248,529.75 points, with the ASI now down by approximately 4,563 points from that peak.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 243,967.09 points, down 1.12%.

Market capitalisation: N157.49 trillion, down from N159.26 trillion.

Market value lost: Approximately N1.76 trillion.

Top 5 Gainers:

International Energy Insurance: +10.00% to N4.40 from N4.00.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated: +9.93% to N71.40 from N64.95.

Trans-Nationwide Express: +9.77% to N2.36 from N2.15.

Computer Warehouse Group: +9.74% to N21.40 from N19.50.

Cornerstone Insurance: +6.80% to N5.50 from N5.15.

Top 5 Losers:

BUA Foods: -10.00% to N760.60 from N845.10.

Unilever Nigeria: -9.97% to N131.40 from N145.95.

John Holt: -9.90% to N9.10 from N10.10.

AVA Capital: -9.50% to N8.10 from N8.95.

Austin Laz & Company: -8.81% to N2.90 from N3.18.

Driving the numbers:

The session’s decline was driven overwhelmingly by the consumer goods sector, with the NGX Consumer Goods Index plunging 4.93% to 4,106.48 points from 4,319.51 points.

BUA Foods emerged as the biggest heavyweight drag, falling 10.00% to N760.60 from N845.10 and losing N84.50 per share.

Unilever Nigeria also shed 9.97% to N131.40 from N145.95, losing N14.55 per share, while UAC Nigeria declined 2.86% to N170.00.

The selloff extended to banking heavyweights, with Access Holdings falling 3.01% to N27.40.

UBA declined 2.15% to N45.45.

Zenith Bank eased 1.34% to N124.80.

GTCO slipped 0.23% to N128.50.

The declines suggest continued profit-taking following the strong gains recorded across four winning streaks in past four sessions.

However, some large-cap stocks bucked the broader trend. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) emerged as the strongest large-cap gainer, advancing 9.93% to N71.40 from N64.95 and adding N6.45 per share.

Nestlé Nigeria gained 1.82% to N2,800, while Nigerian Breweries rose 0.71% to N70.50. Transcorp also advanced 1.20% to N38.00.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance was largely negative, led by the sharp selloff in consumer goods stocks.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index plunged 4.93% to 4,106.48 points from 4,319.51 points, recording the sharpest sector decline of the session.

The NGX Banking Index declined 0.30% to 2,560.67 points from 2,568.37 points, reflecting continued profit-taking across several banking heavyweights.

The NGX Industrial Index fell 0.42% to 10,457.71 points from 10,501.63 points.

In contrast, the NGX Insurance Index rose 0.71% to 1,152.13 points from 1,144.06 points, providing the strongest sector support during the session.

The NGX Oil & Gas Index edged up 0.02% to 5,238.56 points, while the NGX Commodity Index remained unchanged at 1,743.53 points.

Overall market direction:

Wednesday’s decline represents the second consecutive loss for the NGX following Monday’s record close, as investors continued to take profits after the market’s powerful 2026 rally.

The correction has now erased approximately 4,563 points from the ASI’s Monday peak of 248,529.75 points.

The heavy concentration of losses in consumer goods stocks, particularly BUA Foods and Unilever Nigeria, indicates that the latest decline was driven more by large-cap profit-taking than by a uniform selloff across all market segments.

What you should know:

Wednesday’s N1.76 trillion market value loss deepened the NGX’s ongoing correction after the benchmark index reached a record 248,529.75 points on Monday.

The 4.93% plunge in the Consumer Goods Index was the major driver of the session’s decline, with BUA Foods and Unilever Nigeria recording near-10% losses.

The selloff also spread into banking stocks, with Access Holdings, UBA and Zenith Bank among the major names declining, although ETI provided notable support after gaining 9.93%.

Despite the sharp fall in the benchmark index, insurance stocks bucked the broader trend, while Oil & Gas and Commodity stocks remained relatively resilient.

The latest correction suggests that investors are continuing to lock in gains accumulated during the market’s strong rally, particularly in large-cap stocks.

With the market still carrying a substantial positive year-to-date return, its near-term direction will likely depend on whether profit-taking in consumer goods and banking heavyweights persists or buying interest returns to the large-cap stocks that powered the recent rally.