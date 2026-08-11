NGX loses N1.17 trillion as MTN Nigeria, First HoldCo lead profit-taking

The Nigerian equities market pulled back sharply on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, ending a four-session winning streak as profit-taking in large-cap stocks like MTN Nigeria, First HoldCo triggered a reversal of part of Monday's record rally, wiping approximately N1.17 trillion off investors' wealth.

The Nigerian equities market pulled back sharply on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, ending a four-session winning streak as profit-taking in large-cap stocks like MTN Nigeria, First HoldCo triggered a reversal of part of Monday’s record rally, wiping approximately N1.17 trillion off investors’ wealth.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined 0.73% to close at 246,723.57 points, down from 248,529.75 points in the previous session. Market capitalisation fell to N159.26 trillion from N160.42 trillion.

The market’s year-to-date return moderated to 58.55% from 59.71% previously, as the correction pared back part of the gains that had lifted the market past the N160 trillion mark just a day earlier.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 246,723.57 points, down -0.73%.

Market capitalization: N159.26 trillion, down -0.73%.

Market value lost: Approximately N1.17 trillion.

Year-to-date (YTD) market return: +58.55%.

Total deals: 45,608.

Trading volume: 3.91 billion shares, up 243.77%.

Market turnover (value traded): N32.38 billion.

Market breadth: 27 stocks gained during the session, against 27 that declined.

Top 5 Gainers:

UPDC REIT: up 10.00% to N14.85, from N13.50.

FTN Cocoa Processors: up 9.88% to N8.90, from N8.10.

C&I Leasing: up 8.26% to N5.90, from N5.45.

Sovereign Trust Insurance: up 6.74% to N1.90, from N1.78.

Regal Insurance: up 6.33% to N0.84, from N0.79.

Top 5 Losers:

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria: down 9.97% to N2.89, from N3.21.

AVA Capital: down 9.60% to N8.95, from N9.90.

International Energy Insurance: down 6.32% to N4.00, from N4.27.

International Breweries: down 5.98% to N11.00, from N11.70.

Guinea Insurance: down 5.13% to N0.74, from N0.78.

Driving the numbers:

The session’s losses were driven primarily by heavyweight consumer goods and telecom stocks, with MTN Nigeria emerging as the biggest single drag on the market.

MTN Nigeria declined 4.73%, falling from N845.00 to N805.00, shedding N40 per share and standing out as one of the biggest heavyweight drags due to its large market capitalisation.

Dangote Sugar fell 4.11% to N70.00, losing N3.00 per share, while Nigerian Breweries declined 2.10% to N70.00, losing N1.50 per share.

First HoldCo eased 1.41% to N140.00, losing N2.00 per share, while GTCO declined 0.92% to N128.80 and Zenith Bank slipped 0.32% to N126.50.

Transcorp fell 2.59%, TIP declined 2.23%, NAHCO eased 1.83%, and UACN slipped 1.80%, adding to the session’s broad-based pressure on large-cap names.

On the upside, Cadbury Nigeria stood out as the strongest blue-chip gainer, advancing 5.85% to close at N61.50 from N58.10, adding N3.40 per share. Fidelity Bank rose 1.62% to N22.00, Access Holdings gained 0.71% to N28.25, and UBA advanced 0.43% to N46.45, providing some support to banking sector sentiment even as the broader index declined.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance was mixed.

The NGX Banking Index declined 0.46% to 2,568.37 points, from 2,580.30 points.

The Consumer Goods Index fell 0.96% to 4,319.51 points, from 4,361.43 points, reflecting the pullback in MTN Nigeria, Dangote Sugar, and Nigerian Breweries.

The Insurance Index provided some support, rising 0.24% to 1,144.06 points, making it one of the few sectors to close higher, aided by gains in Sovereign Trust Insurance and Regal Insurance.

The Oil & Gas Index edged up 0.03% to 5,237.70 points, while the Industrial and Commodity indices both closed flat.

Market breadth stayed close to even, with 28 gainers against 27 losers, with losses concentrated in a handful of heavyweight stocks more than offsetting gains spread across a wider number of counters.

UPDC REIT traded above its 52-week high at N14.85, from N14.45, and FTG Insurance also hit a fresh 52-week high at N3.00, while Guinea Insurance touched a 52-week low at N0.74.

Volume and value:

Trading activity strengthened sharply during the session despite the index’s decline.

Total volume traded surged 243.77% to 3.91 billion shares, valued at N32.38 billion across 45,608 deals.

FTG Insurance recorded the highest volume with 3.29 billion units traded worth N9.58 billion, accounting for 84.22% of the day’s volume and 29.57% of value.

First HoldCo led the value chart with N5.38 billion worth of transactions.

What you should know:

Tuesday’s pullback ends a four-session winning streak that had carried the market to a record close above N160 trillion just a day earlier.

Profit-taking in large-cap stocks, particularly MTN Nigeria, Dangote Sugar, Nigerian Breweries, First HoldCo and GTCO, triggered the correction.

Despite the sell-off among major names, buying interest remained visible in selected counters, especially Cadbury, Fidelity Bank, Access Holdings and UBA, suggesting a rotation away from some heavyweight stocks into smaller and mid-cap opportunities.

The market correction appears to be largely a profit-taking session following Monday’s record close and four sessions of winning streak.

Looking ahead, the market’s ability to sustain its year-to-date gains above 58% will likely depend on whether profit-taking in large-cap names persists or whether buying interest broadens back into heavyweight counters in the sessions ahead.