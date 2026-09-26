Nigerian stocks show overbought signals but little signs of market crash

Nigerian stocks achieved a record-breaking multi-year bull market, with the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) remaining above the all-time high threshold of over 252,000 points. This trend reflects substantial year-to-date and multi-month gains.

Nigerian stocks achieved a record-breaking multi-year bull market, with the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) remaining above the all-time high threshold of over 252,000 points. This trend reflects substantial year-to-date and multi-month gains.

The All-Share Index (ASI) and large-cap tier-1 stocks have entered overbought territory.

This bullish run is triggered by liquidity inflows, including contributions from pension funds and institutional investors, and diminishing foreign exchange pressures within certain sectors of the economy.

Technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), are above the 70 level for many Nigerian stocks.

However, there is no assured indication of an imminent crash even though market conditions suggest numerous overbought signals. Nonetheless, these signals strongly imply that valuations are excessively stretched and trigger profit-taking in the mid-term.

Significant institutional ownership and regulatory changes such as recent opportunities for pension assets to increase their equity of market exposure have attracted capital flows into a limited number of high-quality stocks.

This structural rally, supported by corporate reforms, bank recapitalization, and a healthy consumer money supply, has yielded profits. However, technical indicators for several leading stocks, especially in the overbought zone, suggest caution.

Technical observations indicate that numerous top-rated stocks in the oil & gas, industrial, and banking sectors have entered the RSI overbought territory, exceeding 70 points, and are thus susceptible to rapid corrections.

Sectors including Banking, Industrial Goods, and Oil & Gas have occasionally experienced overheating, deviating from the 50-day and 200-day moving averages in a pyramidal pattern.

Blue Chip Yield: The dividend yields of some blue-chip stocks have decreased relative to traditional fixed-income instruments. This change is because equity price increases are outpacing the growth of near-term dividends.

Recent days have witnessed a robust rally with the All-Share Index climbing, although several stocks have declined, indicating that a few large-cap stocks are primarily supporting the index—an indication of potential exhaustion.

The Price-to-Earnings (P/E) multiples of tier-1 banks and industrial stocks have increased, causing compressed dividend yield ratios and capped operational margins.

Risk Management Strategy for Investors:

Should technical indicators start to signal warnings related to NGX exposure:

Tighten trailing stop-loss orders : Protect gains on high-beta or speculative holdings by implementing tight trailing stops to safeguard against potential market-wide corrections.

: Protect gains on high-beta or speculative holdings by implementing tight trailing stops to safeguard against potential market-wide corrections. Transition to Defensive Value: Consider realizing gains from parabolic or highly speculative stocks and reinvesting in fundamentally sound, dividend-yielding defensive equities with more reasonable valuations. Avoid lumpsum purchases in blue chip stocks at this level. Gradually reduce highly profitable holdings during slight intraday dips to emulate blue-chip performance.

Consider realizing gains from parabolic or highly speculative stocks and reinvesting in fundamentally sound, dividend-yielding defensive equities with more reasonable valuations. Avoid lumpsum purchases in blue chip stocks at this level. Gradually reduce highly profitable holdings during slight intraday dips to emulate blue-chip performance. Verify Volume Confirmation: Ensure that the market breadth supports higher prices and that the index is not sustained solely by a limited number of heavily weighted stocks.

Finally, Historical data show the Nigerian stock market breadth usually narrows in the final stages of a rally. When a few of the index’s biggest market-cap weightings are propelling the overall market higher, while most others remain unchanged and the market itself quietly distributes, the time is near.

If the bullish run comes from a handful of names, a catalyst, an earnings miss, a regulatory change, or a macroeconomic surprise that impacts, one of those heavyweights can have a huge, multi-tiered impact on the entire index. Retail investors watching only headline index numbers might see the entire market as healthy and buy in as institutional money starts rotating into defensive.